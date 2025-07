2025 Bolt Car Hire Fraser Cup winners - Whalsay Photo: Brian Gray

Whalsay won the Bolts Care Hire Fraser Cup last night (Friday) after beating Whitedale 4-3.

They conceded the first two goals but put three in the net to finish the first half 3-2 up at Fraser Park.

A goal for each team in the second half meant the final result was a Whalsay win.

Full report in the next edition of the newspaper.