Emergency services called to tractor in Nesting

Ambulances and fire engines were called to an emergency involving a single tractor in South Nesting this afternoon (Sunday).

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 3pm. Two fire engines were sent to assist two ambulances.

The incident was described as a collision “involving a tractor” with no other vehicles.

The fire engines were stood down after little more than an hour.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for confirmation of any injuries.