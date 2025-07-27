Shetland win inter county football

Shetland's John Allan puts the ball past Orkney's keeper Graham Poke during Shetland's penalty just before half time in Saturday afternoon's Milne Cup fixture. Photo: Kevin Jones

The Milne Cup is staying in Shetland for the forth time in a row, after a 2-0 victory at Gilbert Park on Saturday afternoon.

John Allan and Lewis Harkness — advanced midfielders on the right and left respectively described before the fixture as “Tallismen of their respective clubs” — both scored.

Allan scored off a penalty just before halftime. Harkness was awarded player of the match.

Shetland Football Association credited Orkney for a “very competitive” fixture.

Shetland had less luck at the inter county hockey, losing the Lady Hamilton cup on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

