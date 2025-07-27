News Sport

July 27, 2025
Shetland win inter county football
Shetland's John Allan puts the ball past Orkney's keeper Graham Poke during Shetland's penalty just before half time in Saturday afternoon's Milne Cup fixture. Photo: Kevin Jones

The Milne Cup is staying in Shetland for the forth time in a row, after a 2-0 victory at Gilbert Park on Saturday afternoon.

John Allan and Lewis Harkness — advanced midfielders on the right and left respectively described before the fixture as “Tallismen of their respective clubs” — both scored.

Allan scored off a penalty just before halftime. Harkness was awarded player of the match.

Shetland Football Association credited Orkney for a “very competitive” fixture.

Shetland had less luck at the inter county hockey, losing the Lady Hamilton cup on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

• Find full match reports for both fixtures in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Thursday, 31st August.

