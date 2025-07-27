Shining performances at Scottish Learning Disability Sport Games

Shetland's football team with their bronze medals. Photo: Ability Shetland

Shetland’s athletes have spent the weekend racking up medals at this year’s Scottish Learning Disability Sport Games in Stirling.

This year marks the first that Shetland have entered a team to the national competition, managed by Valkyries rugby captain Charis Scott.

On Friday Alistair Geldard took bronze in bowls after comfortably winning his third-fourth playoff 7-1.

Friday was also a shinning day for the badminton squad. Gareth Leishman took silver after pipping team mate Hector, who finished third. Hannah Simpson made it to her semi-final before bowing out with a shoulder injury, and sharing bronze with her match for the play off.

Team Shetland’s football squad kept the medal-winning streak alive with a bronze finish on Saturday after eight round robin games.

Shetland’s boccia team came fourth on Saturday, with singles matches being played today (Sunday). Swimming results are also still to come.

“All of us supporting are so proud of how each player has performed against such a high standard,” sais Ms Scott.

• Get the full results in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Thursday, 31st July.