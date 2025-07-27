Subsea cable fault still affecting hundreds of customers in Shetland and Orkney – but less widespread than first thought

A cable ship carries out repairs to the cable in 2022 when it last suffered a fault. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A subsea cable fault is continuing to affect services for hundreds of broadband customers – including many in Shetland.

The fault with the Shetland-Faroes (Shefa-2) cable was reported at around 3am on Saturday.

It is owned and maintained by Faroese Telecom but also supports services operated by Openreach.

Openreach initially said as many as 10,000 customers in Faroe, Shetland and Orkney were affected.

However, in an update this morning (Sunday), it said: “We’ll continue to assess, but customer broadband impact is more limited than initially thought, with hundreds of customers disrupted.

“Landline calls were never impacted, and we’ll continue to work hard to resolve and repair.”

Openreach said emergency calls had been available throughout.

Details of when services will be back up and running and the nature of the repair work to be undertaken by Faroese Telecom have yet to be confirmed.

The full cable route starts in Tórshavn Faroe, then travels along the seabed to Maywick, Shetland, on to Sandwick and then down to Orkney and finally to Banff on the Scottish mainland.

The fault happened between Orkney and Banff.

Shetland Telecom said its internet customers were unaffected as traffic had been switched to its “resilient route” via Faroe.

“Broadband customers who use {internet service providers] that build resilience in to their networks are largely unaffected,” it said.

“Cable breaks happen.

“It’s part and parcel of building network in this sort of environment.”

Last time there was a fault with the cable in October 2022, authorities declared a major incident.

It was later confirmed the fault happened when the cable was hit by a fishing trawler.