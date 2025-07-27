Subsea cable repairs likely to take until next weekend

A ship carrying out repairs to the damaged cable in 2022. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Repairs to a subsea cable which has knocked out broadband for hundreds of people in Shetland, Orkney and Faroe are not expected to complete until next weekend.

A fault with the Shetland-Faroes (Shefa-2) cable between Orkney and Banff was reported at around 3am on Saturday.

It is owned and maintained by Faroese Telecom but also supports services operated by Openreach.

Faroese Telecom’s Páll Højgaard Vesturbú told The Shetland Times the cause of the damage had yet to be confirmed.

“We have contacted our subcontractor to carry out the repair, and a repair vessel is expected to be on site by the middle of next week,” he added.

“If all goes according to plan, the repair should be completed by Saturday or Sunday.”

While the number of people affected is fewer than first reported, according to Openreach, the cable repairs will require a shop to reach the location of the fault.

Shetland Telecom project manager Marvin Smith suggested that alone would take “a few days”.

The full cable route starts in Tórshavn Faroe, then travels along the seabed to Maywick, Shetland, on to Sandwick and then down to Orkney and finally to Banff on the Scottish mainland.

Openreach initially said as many as 10,000 customers in Faroe, Shetland and Orkney were affected.

However, in an update on Sunday morning it said only “hundreds” of customers had been “disrupted”.

“Landline calls were never impacted, and we’ll continue to work hard to resolve and repair.”

Shetland Telecom said its internet customers were unaffected as traffic had been switched to its “resilient route” via Faroe.

“Broadband customers who use [internet service providers] that build resilience in to their networks are largely unaffected,” it said.

“Cable breaks happen. It’s part and parcel of building network in this sort of environment.”

Last time there was a fault with the cable in October 2022, authorities declared a major incident.

It was later confirmed the fault happened when the cable was hit by a fishing trawler.