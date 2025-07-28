Rethink Sumburgh carpark charges, says Wishart

Sumburgh Airport.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has called on Sumburgh Airport’s operators to reverse their decision and keep car parking at the terminal free.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial), which operates Sumburgh Airport, last week confirmed announced the return of car parking fees starting late next month.

In a statement this afternoon (Monday), Ms Wishart described the charges as “just another tax on islanders simply for living where we do”.

“There are pragmatic and practical ways of ensuring reliable transport to the airport and I urge HIAL to look at this again,” she added. “I remain in disagreement with Hial’s policy.”

Using data seen under Freedom of Information (FoI) law Ms Wishart also revealed that, when HIAL last charged for parking, the revenue it made racked up as little as 1.5 per cent of the airport’s total income.

“It would appear from the FoI that income from parking charges is not needed to keep the lights on at the airport, and with broken equipment that couldn’t cope with the weather it has been somewhat of a fiasco already.”

Hial has been approached for comment.