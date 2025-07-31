Police call for information for two ongoing investigations

Photo: Police Scotland Shetland on Twitter

Police Scotland has called for anyone with information about two separate incidents — vandalism and a “disturbance” outside a community hall — to come forward.

First, officers are investigating “a disturbance that occurred outside Brae Community Hall”. The incident took place at 2am on Sunday, 20th July.

“Please contact us via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number PS-20250720-0469 with any information,” said police.

More recently, officers are investigating suspected vandalism to landing lights at the Clickimin helipad between Friday and Sunday this weekend.

“If you have any information that could assist enquiries, including anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that may capture this area, please contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1036 of 29 July, 2025,” police said.

The helipad is used in emergency situations to transport casualties to the Gilbert Bain hospital.