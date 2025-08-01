Rescheduled consultation event on offshore wind to be held today

The consultation considers future plans for offshore wind. Photo: Aker Offshore Wind.

Public consultation on plans to enable the “sustainable development of offshore wind energy” will be held today (Friday) in Lerwick.

The Scottish government’s offshore wind directorate is seeking views on its updated draft proposals for the future of the sector.

The event had been scheduled for Thursday, 17th July, but was cancelled due to fog which affected flights into Sumburgh Airport.

Organsiers have been criticised for failing to sufficiently publicise the rescheduled event.

Alison Johnston, who only found out about it when the SIC’s leader Emma Macdonald told her about a social media post she had seen, said: “It’s disgraceful and shows their lack of consideration for the community.”

The consultation comes at a key time for the sector.

One of the region’s biggest proposals – the multi-billion pound Arven windfarm – was plunged into uncertainty following the withdrawal of a key funder.

Yesterday, the Scottish government consented SSE Renewables’ proposed Berwick Bank offshore windfarm – despite concerns from RSPB Scotland that it would kill thousands of birds during its lifetime.

Located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth, the windfarm could feature more than 300 turbines and generate up to 4.1GW of electricty.

The Scottish Government’s own assessment estimates the project will kill 261 Gannets, 815 Kittiwakes, 2808 Guillemots, 66 Puffins and 154 Razorbills in the first year of operation.

This level of mortality would be expected ti continue throughout the 35-year lifetime of the development.

Writing in the foreword of the Scottish Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy, acting secretary for net zero and energy, Gillian Martin, said there had been “significant ambition” in developing the sector through the two leasing rounds – ScotWind and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (Intog).

She said the plan had been informed by the “latest scientific evidence” and set out the opportunities, as well as the constraints of developing offshore wind in Scottish waters.

“It provides clarity, certainty and confidence to ensure development is sustainable, responsible and balances the needs of communities, nature and other users of the sea,” she said.

Responding to complaints about the short notice, the Scottish government said key stakeholders had been informed of opportunities to engage throughout the consultation.

“All planned consultation events were publicised locally and nationally and via social media,” it added.

“Regretfully the short notice of the rescheduled Shetland event meant that print media notices were not possible. However stakeholders including relevant community councils and fishing representatives were notified as soon as the rescheduled event was confirmed.”

The event is from noon until 9pm at the Shetland Hotel in Holmsgarth Road, Lerwick.

People can drop-in to ask questions from noon to 6pm and then there will be a formal presentation at 6pm, followed by a question and answer session.