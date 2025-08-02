NorthLink warns of potential disruption ahead of Storm Floris

Northlink Ferry during stormy weather. Picture by Kevin Jones

NorthLink Ferries has issued an advanced warning of potential disruption ahead of Storm Floris.

The operator has advised passengers of potential services issues between Monday and Wednesday.

Storm Floris is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and rain, with northern parts of the UK set to be worst affected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which includes Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen.

NorthLink said it would provide more detailed service information as forecasts are updated.

Meanwhile, the passenger walkway at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal has been damaged, requiring foot passengers to use the car deck instead.