Delays and NorthLink services under review as Storm Floris approaches

The Hrossey passing Bressay in stormy seas. Photo: Charlie Umphray.

NorthLink has warned passengers that tomorrow’s southbound sailing may not call at Kirkwall, as scheduled, due to Storm Floris.

The ferry operator has also advised people travelling on the northbound crossing that the Hjaltland is expected to be two hours delayed arriving in Lerwick on Tuesday morning.

Freight vessel Helliar is also expected to arrive two hours late in Aberdeen that morning.

The service disruption comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for northern parts of the UK.