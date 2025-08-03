Repair ship arrives at site of subsea cable fault to begin work on restoring internet connectivty

A cable ship carried out repairs to the cable in 2022 when it last suffered a fault. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A ship has begun repairing the damaged subsea cable that has left hundreds of people and businesses without internet for more than a week.

Cable Vigilance arrived in Kirkwall yesterday (Saturday) and has been circling the area where the cable was damaged a few miles east of South Ronaldsay.

Faroese Telecom, which is responsible for maintaining the Shefa-2 cable, previously said it expected the repairs to be completed by Wednesday.

The cable was damaged by a fishing vessel in the early hours of last Saturday – leaving hundreds of people in Orkney and Shetland without internet.

Over the past week, many shops have been struggling to take card payments, some post office services have been unavailable and the 4G mobile network has been slow under the added strain.