Dragonfly a second record for Shetland

Emperor dragonfly at St Ninians beach on Friday. Photo: Caroline Hunter

A blue emperor dragonfly was discovered in the South Mainland – making it just the second record for Shetland.

This striking dragonfly, also known as an anax imperator, was found and photographed by Caroline Hunter at St Ninian’s Beach on Friday.

Mrs Hunter said it was a “total surprise” to come across the species as she had only ever seen them abroad.

She was then left in awe again after it was later confirmed this was only the second record for the isles.

“I did Google search it first but a lot of options came up. I knew Facebook would come with the answer.

“We kent it must have been a bit lost, but we never expected it to be so rarely seen up here,” she added.

Emperor dragonflies are the largest of the species in most of Europe – including in the United Kingdom.

A female emperor dragonfly was also found at Soberlie in Foula in 2019, but this one was dead.

Although there has been other emperor dragonfly records in the isles, wildlife expert Mike Pennington stressed this was a different vagrant known as an Emperor Hemianax ephippiger – which has been seen six times in Shetland.