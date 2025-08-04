First look at Gilbert Bain Hospital’s new exterior design

An image of how the Gilbert Bain Hospital should look after the work is done. Image: Three Sixty Architecture

A first glimpse of how the Gilbert Bain Hospital will look after its £10m repairs has been made available.

NHS Shetland has shared the image after announcing its planning application for the work had been lodged with the SIC.

As part of this phase, some of the hospital’s external walls will be removed and reclad to ensure the building is fully wind and watertight, improving both durability and appearance.

The design team has submitted visual representations of the proposed new design to help illustrate the improvements once work is complete.

In May, NHS Shetland submitted an outline business case to the Scottish government, detailing the scope of the hospital repair project and proposed next steps.

The health board said it had been “encouraged” by the government’s positive response.

While plans for temporary accommodation during the construction phase are still being developed, the project continues to progress steadily. A Full Business Case will be submitted later this year.

In recent weeks, the project team has been actively exploring options for temporary accommodation during the refurbishment, including the potential installation of modular units on-site.

This process is now in the tendering stage, where all proposals will be carefully evaluated. We understand that these arrangements could affect car parking, and the Board is seeking to find practical solutions to minimise any disruption for patients, visitors, and staff.

At this stage, it is expected that affected services will remain in their current locations until into 2026, with major building work scheduled to begin later in the year.

The health board will communicate any forthcoming changes in advance to keep people informed throughout the project.

“Our priority remains the continued provision of a safe, welcoming environment for all patients, visitors, and staff during this period of development.

“Every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience.”

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we continue this work.