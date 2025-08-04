POLL: Are the school summer holidays too long?

The Anderson High School in Lerwick.

A new study has found more than half of parents would prefer school summer holidays to be reduced to four weeks.

Parentkind, the charity for parent-teacher organisations which released the data, found the idea was supported by 53 per cent of parents.

This figure increased to 60 per cent in families with a child with special educational needs.

However, the same poll found only 24 per cent of teachers were in favour of the shorter summer break.

Ofsted chief Sir Martin Oliver has spoken in favour of shorter holidays – saying the long breaks meant some children returned to schools “dysregulated” and struggled to get back into the routine.

Advocates for the longer holidays, however, said it was important to to give pupils and teachers a chance to recharge.

