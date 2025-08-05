News

Shetland Times August 5, 2025
UPDATE: Flooding subsides at co-op roundabout
Flooding at the co-op roundabout this morning. Photo: Why Waste Shetland.

Motorists had been advised to take an alternative route amid flooding at the Co-op roundabout in Lerwick this morning (Tuesday).

Why Waste Shetland warned on its Facebook page the area was “flooded” and advised drivers, particularly those in smaller vehicles, to take an alternative route – which can include driving down Garthspool road.

The store said drivers could also continue past the roundabout and take the next right to get access from behind the Co-op.

Flooding has since subsided from the area and motorists have been advised they can now pass safely. It is understood the flooding was caused by a burst pumping main.

