Isles pupils excel with exam results

Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts

Pupils across the isles have exceeded the national average overall for their SQA exam results – with a record number also completing partnership courses.

A total of 615 pupils across the isles are set to receive their exam results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) today.

Following the prospect of delays due to Storm Floris, Royal Mail has confirmed that the mail plane carrying results has landed in Shetland this morning.

Results will be delivered to most households today. However, there could be some delays for households in the outer isles.

The SQA confirmed the A-C pass rate for Shetland at National 5 stood at 84.6 per cent which is more than the national average which is 78.4 per cent.

This was also the case for advanced highers where the A-C pass rate in Shetland was 81.3 per cent compared to the 76.7 per cent national average. Meanwhile, highers were also very close to matching the national average.

Alongside exam success, 134 students completed their fourth year Skills for Work courses and 74 students across fifth and sixth year passed their Academy or Foundation Apprenticeship courses, including engineering skills, hospitality, hairdressing, energy, maritime skills, and early learning and childcare.

SIC education and families chairman Davie Sandison said: “Today is about celebrating the achievements of young people throughout Shetland who have worked hard to gain their national and vocational qualifications.

“I would like to congratulate them all and thank their teachers and support staff who have helped them throughout the past year.

“The growth in students completing vocational partnership courses, in addition to their national qualifications is worth noting and represents the diversification of student learning opportunities in Shetland.”

Schools will be open today for pupils to discuss their exam results with staff. Advice for pupils is also available on the Skills Development Scotland website www.myworldofwork.co.uk or through their Results helpline 0808 100 8000.

Those who are concerned are concerned about any grades they have received back also have the option to appeal if they feel there was a mistake in the marking.

Pupils can appeal directly to the SQA Appeals Service from today or can ask their school to do this for them. Appeals can be prioritised if the pupil has a conditional place at university, college, training or employment that depends on their grade.