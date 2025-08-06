Hamnavoe man fined and disqualified after drug driving

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 56-year-old man was fined £1,000 after admitting he drove while more than 10 times the legal limit of a metabolised form of cocaine.

Alistair Inkster was also disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for the offence, when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court how Inkster was stopped in his van by police on the B9074 between his home and the Hamnavoe Shop on 14th December last year.

He failed a drug test which produced 574 microgrammes of Benzoylecognine per litre of blood. The limit is 50 microgrammes.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had attended a wake two days previously, and had chose not to drive the next day. Inkster thought he would be safe to drive after a day or two.

After admitting guilt, Inkster was aware he would face a disqualification.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Inkster the readings for the cocaine metabolite were different from alcohol but it was still a “very high” result.

The sheriff handed Inkster a £1,000 fine and disqualified him from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.