Dream come true as Shetland otters are to feature in David Attenborugh documentary

Shetland wildlife experts Brydon Thomason (left) and Richard Shucksmith (middle) with Orkney camera operator Raymond Besant.

A wildlife expert’s childhood dream has come true after he offered his otter expertise in an upcoming David Attenborough documentary.

Shetland otters are set to feature in the renowned naturalists’ latest series which has been titled as Parenthood.

Isles photographer Brydon Thomason described the otters featuring in the series as a “huge” achievement.

Shetland otters will feature in the latest David Attenborough series on BBC One. Photo: Brydon Thomason

“We have helped showcase otters to audiences across the world in a UK or Scottish based context, but now they are being showcased in a global context,” he said.

“For Shetland otters to be profiled at this level, holding their own alongside an A-list cast of the most amazing mums in the natural world is huge.”

Mr Thomason said the opportunity was a tremendous “honour” both in terms of the people he got to work with as well as the platform which it gave to Shetland otters.

“To work with the sensational team at Silverback again – widely known as one of the best natural history production companies in the world – sharing the species we love the most at the highest level, really is such a privilege.

“But for the story to be told through the world-renowned narration of Sir David Attenborough, really is a true honour.”

“From a personal perspective, to share Shetland’s otters at this level is everything. A childhood dream realised, career goal reached and lifelong ambition achieved all in one.”

He added the project was even sweeter as he was able to work on it with fellow Northern Isles wildlife experts.

“Sharing this experience with my dear friends Richard Shucksmith, Raymond Besant and Billy Mail, made the whole experience all the more special,” he said.

“We are all massively grateful to the amazing team at Silverback and all the amazingly talented and wonderful people we worked with.”

Shetland’s otters will feature in the Ocean episode of the series which is set to air on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.