Replica of Prince Olav Slipway to be unveiled during ‘exciting’ series of Shetland Bus events

Haugefisk will be open to the public as part of the events. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A former fishing vessel skippered by the son of a Shetland Bus man has arrived for the unveiling of a revitalised slipway which played a key part in the heroic wartime operations.

Haugefisk, which is now a museum ship, opened to the public in Victoria Pier yesterday (Wednesday) and will be open again today from 10am to noon.

She is skippered by Svein Sandvik, whose father was a Shetland Bus man, and is one of the star attractions in what has been billed as an “exciting week” at the the Scalloway Museum.

Speaking to BBC Radio Shetland on Tuesday, Captain Sandvik said his father was an engineer on one of the first of the Shetland Bus vessels to be caught by the Nazis and spent three and a half years in a “death camp”.

“But he survived,” he said. “I’m here.”

Captain Sandvik will be taking part in other commemorative events in Scalloway and Lunna.

Today will also see the unveiling of the replica Prince Olav Slipway at 2.30pm.

The Prince Olav Slipway. Photo: Richard Ashbee.

While access to the slipway is by invitation only, the public is welcome to watch from the road, which will be closed temporarily for the event.

The slipway is a replica of one built in 1942 and was used to repair the boats used in the Shetland Bus operation.

The rebuild project was led by The Shetland Bus Friendship Society and Scalloway Museum.

Together with the cradle, it is set to become a new wartime exhibit for locals and visitors to enjoy as they uncover the Shetland Bus story in Scalloway.

There will also be a wreath laying ceremony at Shetland Bus Memorial

Tomorrow’s events include a coach tour to Lunna, wreath laying at Lunna Kirk and a musical evening, which will be held at the Scalloway British Legion.