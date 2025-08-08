POLL: Is the council’s Scatsta hydrogen deal good enough?

Scatsta Airport Photo: Brian Gray

A multi-million pound deal has been agreed to build a green hydrogen hub next to the disused Scatsta Airport.

Shetland Islands Council and energy giant Stakraft made the announcement on Wednesday.

The lease will secure an annual income of £1.13m for the SIC.

Statkraft has also agreed to pay the council community benefit at a rate of £5,000 per MW of installed capacity – equivalent to around £2m per year.

The SIC said it would many the funds to be used to “lever further funding for strategic projects”.

There will also be jobs and income from the shipment of products through Sullom Voe Harbour.

Political leader Emma Macdonald said the project aliged wiht the “Fair Share for Shetland”principles – which aims to ensure the community benefits as much as possible from the development of new energy projects.

But when councillors discussed new community benefit principles in February, based on a report the SIC commissioned by Voar and Aquaterra, members expressed a desire to secure the more ambitious benefits outlined in the report.

The old benchmark of £5,000 per MW was seen to be outdated and insufficient.

Members wanted to developers to go further and provide a share of revenue from their projects – with a figure of 2.5 per cent stated for hydrogen projects.

Having failed to secure the more ambitious targets, some councillos are understood to be disappointed with the deal.

Shetland Greens member Alex Armitage said he was “furious with the way that Shetland Islands Council has capitulated to corporate power”.

“Instead of learning from the mistakes of the Viking windfarm it seems as though we are repeating them.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement; I have never felt such visceral anger at an SIC decision.”

Several councillors, including depute leader Gary Robinson and harbour board chairman Robert Thomson, have also expressed doubt about the viability of green hydrogen as a technology.

Statkraft has itself announced that it would stop developing new hydrogen projects.

It will be seeking investors to take on the Scatsta project.

