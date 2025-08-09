MP calls for campaign to ‘turn up heat’ to bring change in postal staffing issues

A public campaign will make the difference required to improve the staffing situation within the isles postal service.

That was the message from Orkney and Shetland MSP Alistair Carmichael yesterday (Friday), as it was time to “turn up the heat” on the Royal Mail.

The Liberal Democrat urged action to be taken after months of talks between himself, Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and the Royal Mail.

“It is Royal Mail head office which is getting in the way,” Mr Carmichael said.

While the Royal Mail is a private company, Mr Carmichael said it was bound by the Universal Service Obligation to ensure a standard of service for the entire United Kingdom, and warned that services cannot be “managed out of existence” through a lack of effort.

“The simple fact is that Royal Mail is not putting enough effort into re-staffing its Lerwick operations and making them sustainable for the long term,” Mr Carmichael said.

“It should not be for local people and local workers to do Royal Mail’s job for them or to decide what they are going to do to fix this. Clearly, however, something needs to change in how they are handling the issue – so we are going to turn up the heat until they do better.”