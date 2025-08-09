News

UPDATE: Tesco says sorry after power cut affects chilled and frozen sections

Kevin Craigens August 9, 2025 0
Tesco expects to see chilled and frozen foods return to its Lerwick store from Monday, after a power cut caused disruption at the store.

The supermarket issued an apology today (Saturday) after yesterday’s outage meant the shop’s fridges and freezers lost power.

Engineers were called in to make repairs, while stock was taken from the shelves.

Customer notices were displayed on the empty fridges at the supermarket in the south end of Lerwick, which explained the store lost the use of all of its fridges and freezers.

In response to questions from The Shetland Times, Tesco said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working to get this issue resolved. We currently anticipate frozen and chilled food to be available again at our Lerwick Superstore from Monday.”

It added the food which was taken from the shelves as a result of the power loss would be “converted into animal feed or turned into energy”.

