Spaceport ‘pioneer’ Frank Strang dead at 67

The pioneer behind the SaxaVord Spaceport, Frank Strang MBE has died from cancer at the age of 67.

The spaceport made the announcement on Wednesday, in which it said Mr Strang was “unorthodox” but had a “legendary drive and determination”.

Alongside co-founders, Scott Hammond and Debbie Strang, Mr Strang recognised the potential for a commercial spaceport in Unst back in 2017.

Mr Hammond said the death of Mr Strang was an “enormous blow” to him.

“When we first identified the prospects for a spaceport at Lamba Ness in Unst, Frank would not take no for an answer and broke through barriers that would have deterred lesser people,” Mr Hammond said.

“He was a real force of nature, and his vision and his grit got us to where we are today, bringing the Unst and Shetland communities, investors and government with us.”

He added that the job was not over, and he was determined to ensure launches from the Lamba Ness site take place to ensure that the UK is established “as Europe’s leader in access to space”.

That would be Mr Strang’s legacy.