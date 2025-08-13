Two people rescued from water after boat accident near Port Arthur

Coastguard crew on the scene.

Two people were rescued from the water after the boat they were in was reportedly crashed into a “static object”.

Coastguard received reports of people in the water at Port Arthur, Scalloway, at 3.10pm today (Wednesday)

The coastguard rescue helicopter and ground teams were sent to the scene, along with the RNLI, but the pair had already been rescued from the water by the time they arrived.

A coastguard spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said the two men went overboard after the boat hit an object.

They reported seeing the boat travelling around unmanned in the harbour until it was taken under control.

The vessel was then towed to Hamnavoe.