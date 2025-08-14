Burst water pipe closes Sumburgh Head Lighthouse

Sumburgh Head Lighthouse.

Sumburgh Head Lighthouse and Visitor Centre has been forced to close due to a bust water pipe.

The fault is reported to have affected a number of buildings in the area.

Posting on Facebook, it said: “With no running water or flushing toilets, we have been forced to close our visitor centre for the rest of the afternoon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to re-opening from Friday at 10am.”

Scottish Water said the burst pipe had affected six properties in the Sumburgh Head area, including the hotel

“An investigation has been carried out and repairs are now under way,” it added.

” Supplies are expected to be restored around 5pm.

“Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks our customers for their patience.”