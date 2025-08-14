Space pioneer’s widow says death has ‘left a void in the world that can never be filled’

Frank and Dani Strang on their wedding day.

The widow of the late space pioneer Frank Strang has told how the entrepreneur returned home from hospital to die by her side.

Dani Strang said the 67-year-old had been accepted on a clinical trial that could have prolonged his life by as much as five years before he tragically took a turn for the worse.

Mr Strang announced last month he would be taking a “step back” from SaxaVord Spaceport last month after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

At the time, he hoped to have another six months to two years left to live – and said he was determined to see his vision for the Unst spaceport realised.

With a launch scheduled for later this year, he seemed to have a realistic chance of seeing his dream come true.

And with his acceptance for the clinical trial, his Mrs Strang said “things were looking brighter”.

“Unfortunately two weeks ago Frank deteriorated rapidly and was admitted to hospital where they told us the cancer had spread exponentially and we were on end of life care,” she said.

“Frank came home and died with me by his side.

“He lost a battle that he was never given a chance to fight and leaves a void in the world that can never be filled.”

Paying tribute to her late husband, Mrs Strang said: “Frank helped so many in so many ways, broke the mould, ripped up the rule book and lived life fearlessly.

“I’m extremely blessed to have been loved by him.

“We didn’t have long enough together but gosh did we make the most of every second.”

Mr Strang died with his wife and children by his side at his home in Grantown.

Danish entrepreneur, and SaxaVord investor Anders Povlsen, has also paid tribute to Mr Strang.

“Against the odds, and with many headwinds, even a few unfair ones, he has built the solid foundations of what will likely become Europe’s largest commercial space port, supporting a future ‘enlightenment’ for Shetland and beyond.”

And Mr Povlsen promised: “No matter what happens, many people including me, are going to stay right behind Frank, doing our outmost to make sure SaxaVord becomes the success it’s set up for.”