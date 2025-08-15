POLL: Should dogs be allowed on public bus services?

Dog owners have raised concerns about not being able to take their pets on public buses.

The problem was highlighted in feedback to a survey by the Shetland Dog Park committee attending the Doggy Day Out in Lerwick on Saturday.

The committee is trying to find a site to set up a park for owners to take their dogs for socialising and exercise.

But some were concerned that if it was out of town they might struggle to get there as they cannot take their dogs on the bus.

It meant some people in Lerwick felt trapped in town if they didn’t have access to a car.

While some areas in the UK do allow dogs on public transport, Shetland Islands Council does not – other than assistance dogs.

Some people are not comfortable around dogs and may have concerns about allergies, hygiene and safety.

What do you think? Should dogs be allowed on buses?

