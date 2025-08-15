News

Postal workers’ union welcomes 114 per cent uplift

Kevin Craigens August 15, 2025
The Royal Mail sorting office on Commercial Street. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Postal workers in the isles have been given a 114 per cent rise in their Scottish Distant Islands Allowance.

The rise from £1,167 to £2,500 per year was welcomed by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) after concerns were raised over recruitment.

CWU Scotland secretary Craig Anderson welcomed the uplift as “substantial”.

“An increase of this scale will help make roles on the islands more competitive and recognise the extra costs and challenges faced by our members in Shetland,” Mr Anderson said.

he added that it “begins” to address the crisis of recruitment and retention that left staff “overworked” and “under strain”.

