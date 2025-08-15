Shetland ponies set for fun weekend of jumping, gymkhana and judging

Previous show champions.

A weekend of Shetland pony-related fun, frolics and competition is growing near.

The Pony Breeders of Shetland Association’s 34th annual Viking Shetland Pony Show is taking place at the Cunningsburgh Showground on Saturday and Sunday.

“Not long to go now,” organisers said on Facebook.

“We are really looking forward to this weekend and hope all the exhibitors’ preparations are going well.”

Saturday is the Helen Thomson Memorial Fun Day with fun classes including jumping, an agility course and gymkhana games open to everyone to enter on the day.

Sunday is the more formal in hand and ridden showing with three rings for standard ponies judged by Susan Dunnet, small ponies judged by Jem Roberts, and performance ponies judged by Tony Bell.

The champions of each ring come together at the end of the day for the “supreme champion” to be awarded.

The champion will also be awarded a silver medal from the Shetland Pony Studbook Society.

Spectators are welcome.

Search for Viking Shetland Pony Show on Facebook for more information.