Shining a light on Shetland’s ‘burgeoning football scene’

Active schools co-ordinator Danny Peterson.

Visitors investigating grassroots football found the the game to be alive and kicking in the isles.

Specsavers, which is the Scottish FA’s official eye and ear care partner, recently visited to shine a light on the burgeoning football scene in Shetland.

The well-known opticians, which has a store in Lerwick’s Commercial Street, was on a mission to learn more about the community impact of grassroots football in the isles.

After speaking to players and supporters, the team members said they had uncovered a story of “commitment, adaption and love for football”.

They found football culture to be “vital to island life”, while its “stunning beauty” meant it offered some of the “most eye-catching pitches in the world”.

Active schools co-ordinator and football volunteer Danny Peterson said: “It’s well over a century that there’s been football happening in Shetland.

“The numbers, in terms of population that we’ve got playing the game is really, really high.

“The girls and women’s game is exploding.

“There’s more girls and women playing football now than there ever has been in the past in Shetland.

“A lot of what football offers is that sense of belonging and that sense of identity that I think Shetland is well known for. It’s the fabric of Shetland. It’s a part of being what a Shetlander is.”

Mr Peterson added: “Everybody makes such an effort to make things work and to make things happen.

“People tend to get involved because they want their communities to be vibrant places.

” I get involved in too much, I think probably my wife would tell you.”

Specsavers’ Scottish Divisional Chairwoman Jenny Stephenson added: “Our partnership with the Scottish FA still proudly supports referees, but it’s also grown to celebrate the full spectrum of Scottish football.

“From muddy touchlines to quiet moments of dedication, we’re shining a light on the unseen and unheard stories that make the game matter.”

Specsavers announced in 2024 that it was renewing its’ sponsorship deal, becoming the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, marking 24 years of support and beyond for the partnership – one of the longest agreements of its kind in sport.

The deal sees the partnership help with the training and development of referees while supporting the growth of Scottish football in both the men’s and women’s game.