WATCH: Montage from the first night of Rising North Festival

Lauren Abernethy of The Zumba Crisis performing at Mareel yesterday evening. Photo: Brian Gray

Music lovers were spoiled for choice yesterday (Thursday) with a range of musical talent performing across Lerwick.

Venues across town hosted the first night of Rising North Festival which is set to run until Sunday evening.

Among the young musical talent to perform at Mareel was The Zumba Crisis who left the audience in awe with each member of the band demonstrating the ability to play numerous different instruments – which ranged from guitar, drums and vocals to the fiddle, saxophone, keyboard and the flute.

The Lounge had a range of heavy metal performers. First to the stage was Vagabond who wowed with covers from bands such as Alice in Chains and AC/DC.

Just across the road more heavy rock was on offer including death metal duo Grimlok who had the crowd headbanging and forming a moshpit.

Da Noost is set to hold a warm-up gig ahead of headliner High Fade’s performance at Clickimin this evening. The warm-up will take place from 1pm to 4.30pm and will feature Sigmund Danielsen, Kevin Tulloch and James Johnson followed by Keirynn Topp.