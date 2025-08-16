Last remaining Second World War Victoria Cross recipient dead at 105

John Cruickshank VC at a war memorial in 2022.

John Cruickshank, the last surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross from the Second World War, has died aged 105, his family announced this morning (Saturday).

The Aberdeen-born flight lieutenant landed at Sullom Voe in July 1944 after a daring attack on a German U-Boat left him and three other crew members seriously injured, and killed his navigator.

He was treated for 72 injuries at the Anderson Educational Institute, then a hospital, in Lerwick and never returned to operational flying.

He died last week — the longest-living of 181 people who received the country’s highest military honour from the war.

His navigator, John Dickson, was buried in Lerwick’s Commonwealth war graves cemetery.

• Read a full obituary in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Thursday, 21st August.