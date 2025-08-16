The council has warned islanders of a scam impersonating telecare support staff.

Do not make payments over the phone and hang up if you unsure, it said in a social media post yesterday (Friday) afternoon.

“You will never be called and asked to provide bank details or payment over the phone,” the council said. “Telecare clients and their responders will always be contacted by a qualified person.”

Telecare, previously know as community alarms, is a service that offers a way to get help if you’re unable to help yourself in an accident.

Scam calls can be reported to the SIC’s trading standards team by phone (01595 744887) or email ([email protected]).