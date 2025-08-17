WATCH: Highlights of Rising North’s epic Saturday evening concert

Callum Beattie closing Rising North Festival at Clickimin last night. Photo: Brian Gray

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Callum Beattie and his band closed Rising North’s second night at Clickimin – with a range of other musical talent taking to the stage earlier in the evening.

The audience was treated to music from a number of bands – some of which were local and others came from further afield such as Glasgow-based indie band Hound.

Isles band The Dead Pans performed everything from Led Zeppelin and Thin Lizzy to Elton John and Prince – wowing the crowd with their versatile musicianship.

Beattie’s raw, mesmerising vocals with his highly skilled band proved the perfect end to an evening of exceptional talent. His music also addressed important subjects such as mental health and addiction.

This week, the singer-songwriter had suffered the loss of his grandmother and chose to cover ABBA’s Dancing Queen as this had been her favourite band.

After the concert, many made their way to the afterparty event at Mareel which featured DJ Lyall who played everything from Ozzy Osbourne to Donna Summer before isles rock band The Plonkys raised the roof for the finale.

The final day of Rising North Festival is today with an all-ages daytime gig at Mareel Cafe Bar.

Doors opened at 2pm for a 2.30pm start with performances from Delorean, Calibre, North Country Fair, Just Another Cake Fridge, Adam Guest and Scott Moncrieff.