Youth Orchestra to join musicians from Faroe and Norway in Bergen

Young musicians at a summer school in Unst this June.

The Shetland Youth Orchestra has launched a fundraiser to join musicians from Norway and Faroe at a summer school across the North Sea next year.

Hosted in Bergen, the event will follow a successful summer school in Unst earlier this year which saw 40 young musicians take part.

“We know it will be a trip to remember — now we have the hard work of raising the funds,” said the youth orchestra’s treasurer Justin Rhodes, who hopes to raise £5,000 for the trip.

“Visiting Norway is ambitious and costly, so we are going to need to put on extra events and raise more than ever.”

The orchestra are holding a fundraising ceilidh at Tingwall Hall on Friday 5th September, and are accepting donations at their page online.

“Having held fully subscribed summer schools in Shetland and the Cairngorms over the last three years, we thought that this would be yet another amazing experience for the talented young players,” said the orchestra’s chairwoman, Sioban MacGregor.

“It will be our biggest summer school yet!”

