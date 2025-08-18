WATCH: Rising North wraps up in Mareel

Festival goers enjoying the sunshine outside the closing Rising North Gig.

This year’s Rising North Music festival closed yesterday (Sunday) with a free afternoon gig in Mareel.

Scott Moncrieff opened, followed by Adam Guest then Just Another Cake Fridge.

Next up were North Country Fair; watch a snippet of their performance:

Caliber and Delorean took to the stage in Mareel’s café-bar afterwards to round out an afternoon of music.

Yesterday’s closer followed a slew of performances across Lerwick on the festival’s opening night, and an epic Saturday night at Clickimin.

