WATCH: Rising North wraps up in Mareel
This year’s Rising North Music festival closed yesterday (Sunday) with a free afternoon gig in Mareel.
Scott Moncrieff opened, followed by Adam Guest then Just Another Cake Fridge.
Next up were North Country Fair; watch a snippet of their performance:
Caliber and Delorean took to the stage in Mareel’s café-bar afterwards to round out an afternoon of music.
Yesterday’s closer followed a slew of performances across Lerwick on the festival’s opening night, and an epic Saturday night at Clickimin.
• Read a full report of all the weekend’s music in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Thursday, 21st August.