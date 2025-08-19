News Sport

‘Bring it on’: councillors back bid to host future island games

Kevin Craigens August 19, 2025
Lynsey Henderson and Katie Dinwoodie lead Team Shetland during the parade at the International Island Games opening ceremony. Photo: Kevin Jones

A motion to begin discussions on a Shetland bid to host the island games has been passed unanimously by the council.

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall’s proposal at a special meeting of the full council was agreed by all in attendance this morning (Tuesday).

Councillors reflected on the “buzz” and the “feel good factor” of when the games were hosted in the isles back in 2005.

Rounding off the meeting, council convener Andrea Manson gave her full support.

“Bring it on,” Mrs Manson said in the council chamber.

