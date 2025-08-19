Rising North Festival hailed as ‘absolutely amazing’

Alice Jamieson of Cullivoe band Rack n Ruin performing on Saturday evening at Clickimin. Photo: Brian Gray

Rising North Festival drew to a close on Sunday after four days of musical talent from both the isles and further south.

Organiser David Bisset said there was “so many” highlights from each day of the festival.

“There were so many highlights, High Fade and Callum Beattie were great, but all the local acts were really great, there was no bad ones over the festival at all.

“The festival appealed to everyone because bands were doing so many types of music so if one song maybe isn’t one person’s favourite the next song could be.”

Mr Bisset was left in awe by the positive feedback he has received from those who attended the festival as well as performers.

“Everyone’s had a great time. We had Mockingbird up from Orkney on the big stage and they loved it, they were brilliant.

“I’ve not heard a bad word said about it. The weekend was absolutely amazing, we all had a blast,” he added.

Read the full story and coverage from Rising North Festival in this week’s paper.