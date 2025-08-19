Visitors invited aboard Danish sail training ship

The George Stage berthed at Victoria Pier, Lerwick.

The world’s oldest civil training ship is rolling out the gangplank for visitors in Lerwick this evening (Tuesday).

Built in 1934, the Georg Stage is a three-masted, iron-hulled, Danish ship boasting 20 sails and the original figurehead from her 1882 namesake.

Visitors are invited to board from 6pm this evening to meet her crew and have a look around.

The ship sailed 400 miles from Esberg, on the Southwest coast of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula, to arrive in Gulberwick on Saturday.

Her crew sailed into Lerwick harbour on Sunday and have spent the week so far rowing around harbour and pounding Da Street.

