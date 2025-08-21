News

Almost £2 million back in pockets through Citizens Advice

Kevin Craigens August 21, 2025 0
Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau manager Della Armstrong. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Almost £2 million was unlocked for Shetlanders through the help of Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau, it was revealed.

This comes after the isles branch held its annual general meeting last night (Wednesday).

Cab helped Shetlanders receive more than £1.9 million between April 2024 and March 2025 through successful benefit claims, appeals, back payments, employment entitlements and energy grants among other things.

With demand for the organisation’s services Cab’s manager Della Armstrong is appealing for volunteers to help continue the “vital” work.

“Our annual report makes it clear: the cost-of-living crisis has become a permanent reality for many households across Shetland,” Miss Armstrong said.

And it was important to “take a minute” to recognise what had been achieved throughout the financial year.

Often the money that claimants had received were “small sums” but they could have a “life-changing” impact.

Miss Armstrong added: “We’re quite literally helping people sleep at night – relieving the stress of choosing between heating, food, or paying a bill.”

She also urged anyone concerned about changes such as the phasing out of RTS (Radio Teleswitch Service) meters to seek free advice from the bureau.

To read more on this story, pick up the latest copy of The Shetland Times.

