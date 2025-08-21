Man spared jail for a week to show he can comply with court order

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Lerwick man who has repeatedly failed to comply with a court orders has narrowly avoided jail once again.

Thomas Drever appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday) when he admitted breaching a community payback order.

Sheriff Eric Petersen was first minded to remand the 27-year-old in custody until his sentencing hearing next week.

But defence agent Tommy Allan urged the sheriff to liberate Drever on bail so that he could show that he could comply with the order.

Mr Allan said his client now had his own address, in Ladies Drive, and would be seeking help from mental health services if he was allowed to walk free.

The solicitor said it was in Drever’s interests to comply with the order if he was to stand any chance of avoiding a custodial sentence next week.

Drever was placed under supervision and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in May in punishment for his “atrocious” behaviour towards police.

The court previously heard how he resisted being placed in a police van, butted and kicked the interiour of the van and also spat.

Officers were forced to strap his legs.

Drever had also pleaded guilty to cocaine possession.

And he has been warned on previous occasions that he was running out of road to comply with court orders.

Having listened to Mr Allan’s arguments, Sheriff Petersen agreed it seemed reasonable to release Drever on bail until next week’s hearing.