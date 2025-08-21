Comedians enjoy ‘extraordinary experience’ fishing in Shetland

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse filming in Shetland.

Funny friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have been fishing in Shetland for the next series of their hit BBC show.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing features the two comedians fishing in beautiful places and enjoying a good natter.

And for the eighth series they have come to Shetland.

They told The Shetland Times: “This is our first time in Shetland and it’s been an extraordinary experience.

“What fantastic scenery – the sun even shone for us!”

Previous series have received widespread praise, with viewers enjoying the pair’s gentle humour and heartening friendship, as well as the tranquil natural surroundings.