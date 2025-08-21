Comedians enjoy ‘extraordinary experience’ fishing in Shetland
Funny friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have been fishing in Shetland for the next series of their hit BBC show.
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing features the two comedians fishing in beautiful places and enjoying a good natter.
And for the eighth series they have come to Shetland.
They told The Shetland Times: “This is our first time in Shetland and it’s been an extraordinary experience.
“What fantastic scenery – the sun even shone for us!”
Previous series have received widespread praise, with viewers enjoying the pair’s gentle humour and heartening friendship, as well as the tranquil natural surroundings.