Show president speaks of event’s success

Cousins Elsie Smith and Ada Smith (both three) enjoy a play on one of the old Ferguson tractors at the show. Photo: Jim Nicolson

Hard-working volunteers who put in the legwork to bring the Cunningsburgh Show to fruition will be celebrating this weekend to mark the end of the event – and to celebrate the show’s 90th anniversary.

The highlight of the agricultural calendar went off in fine style last Wednesday, with over 2,600 entries – and conditions that were “absolutely fantastic”.

Show president Alex Dodge said she was delighted by the standard of entries put foward.

“The show went incredibly well,” she said. “The weather was absolutely fantastic. It’s not a record, but there were over 2,600 entries, which is the best we’ve been since before Covid.

“There was an excellent standard of entries – a good number of cattle and sheep entries, which was all to a high standard. Everybody seemed to have a good time.”

She said visiting judges were impressed by what they had seen, with one – cross-breed sheep judge, Finlay McIntyre – even coming back last Thursday to help busy organisers clear up after the event.

But celebrations will get under way this weekend in time for the 90th anniversary shindig, marking the significant role the show has had in the agricultural calendar for decades.

It has rarely missed a year, pausing only for the war years, the foot and mouth outbreak and the Covid pandemic, while the Tall Ships Races in 1999 also put an end to the show that year.

The full results are shown here:

denotes trophy awarded to 1 st place

CATTLE

Beef section

Judge: James Cameron

*Breeding cow: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 James Dodge

*Breeding cow with calf at foot: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 Liam Smith

Breeding heifer not in calf: 1 Priest Brothers, 2 James Dodge

Heifer in calf: 1 Priest Brothers

*Best breeding heifer: Priest Brothers

*Heifer with calf at foot: 1 Stacey Fullerton

Best heifer: Priest Brothers

Reserve heifer: Priest Brothers

*Best breeding female cattle: J &A Nicholson

Reserve best breeding female catle: Priest Brothers

Calf under 4 months: 1 and 2 J & A Nicholson

Calf 4 to 8 months: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 Priest Brothers

*Champion calf: J & A Nicholson

*Best of opposite sex to champion calf: J & A Nicholson

*Heifer calf under 6 months showing signs of making a good breeding cow: 1 and 2 James

Dodge

Store animal: 1 Priest Brothers

Butchers animal: 1 Priest Brothers, 2 J & A Nicholson

Animal by continental sire: 1and 2 J & A Nicholson

Animal by British sire: 1 and 2 James Dodge

Champion Charolais cross animal: A & K Budge

Champion & Reserve Limousin cross animal: J & A Nicholson

Champion & Reserve Shorthorn animal: James Dodge

Champion Simmental sire: Priest Brothers

*Champion: J & A Nicholson

*Reserve: Priest Brothers

*Exhibitor with most points in beef section: J & A Nicholson

Shetland section

Judge: Valerie Orr

Cow, in milk: 1 and 2 David Malcolmson

Cow with own pure-bred calf at foot: 1 Joy N Ramsay 2 David Malcolmson

Heifer, not in calf: 1 L & S Colvin, 2 Stacey Fullerton

Heifer, in calf: 1 Gary Keith, 2 Leona Burgess

Heifer calf: 1 David Malcolmson, 2 Joy N Ramsay

Male calf: 1 David Malcolmson

*Best pure bred Shetland calf: David Malcolmson

*Champion: Joy N Ramsay

Reserve champion: David Malcolmson

Supreme cattle section

Judge: Duncan Macalister

*Supreme cattle champion: Joy N Ramsay

*Reserve to supreme cattle champion: J & A Nicholson

Halter Lead section

Judge: Duncan Macalister

Beef cattle – best shown animal: 1 Erin Leslie, 2 Stacey Fullerton

Shetland cattle – best shown animal: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Stacey Fullerton

Champion best shown cattle: Erin Leslie

Reserve best shown cattle: Kathleen Anderson

*Best handler: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Anja Leslie

*Best junior handler: 1 Erin Leslie

SHETLAND PONIES

Ring 1

Judge – Irene Spence (Dusavik)

Ridden classes

Best turned out pony & rider: 1 Freya Polson with Hollydell Rannoch, 2 Eilith Gunn with

Buxted Military Man

*Lead rein ridden Shetland pony: 1 Hazel Polson with Hollydell Rannoch, 2 Leva Smith with

Clumlie Waterlily

First ridden Shetland pony: 1 Leva Smith with Clumlie Waterlily, 2 Freya Polson with

Hollydell Rannoch

Open ridden Shetland pony: 1 Eilith Gunn with Buxted Military Man

*Ridden Shetland Pony champion: Eilith Gunn with Buxted Military Man

Standard Ponies (over 34″) In Hand

*Stallion: 1 Fraser Family with Buxted Military Man, 2 I Burgess with Oldeworde Hockory

Smoke

Gelding: 1 Redsand Stud with Hollydell Rannoch

Yield mare: 1 Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Dream Come True, 2 Vaila Cumming with

Happyhansel Promise

*Mare with foal at foot: 1 Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Midnight Rain

Colt foal: 1 Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Texas

Colt or gelding, two or three years: 1 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae Dominio, 2 Fraser Family

with Skaw Nickum Ullevi

Filly, one year: 1 Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Song Bird, 2 Michael Laurenson with

Brygarth Quanda

Filly, two years: 1 Sheena Anderson with Filska Tweetishee, 2 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae

Empress

Filly, three years: 1 Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond, 2 Vaila Cumming with

Happyhansel Ebony

Junior champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond

Junior reserve champion: Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Texas

Senior champion: Fraser Family with Buxted Military Man

Senior reserve champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Dream Come True

*Standard ring champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond

Reserve standard ring champion: Fraser Family with Buxted Military Man

Ring 2

Judge – Gillian Cowell (Checkleybank)

Miniature Ponies (34″ and under) In Hand

*Stallion: 1 I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior, 2 Michael Laurenson with Brygarth

Isaac

Yield mare: 1 I Burgess with Lignite Dusky Beauty, 2 I Burgess with Bergli Rumba

*Mare with foal at foot: 1 Gue Stud with Gue Olivia, 2 Amanda Slater with Breckenlea

Svanna

Colt foal: 1 Gue Stud with Gue Andre, 2 Michael Laurenson with Brygarth Rumble

Filly foal: 1 Amanda Slater with Breckenlea Schnapps, 2 Annette Hunter with Benstonholm

Delilah

Colt or gelding, one year: 1 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae Firelight

Filly, one year: 1 Tracey Anderson with Koistie Úna, 2 Gue Stud with Gue Zola

Filly, two years: 1 Gue Stud with Hermits Night Skye, 2 Annette Hunter with Benstonholm

Bonnie

Filly, three years: 1 Michael Laurenson with Brygarth Orianna, 2 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae

Darlin

Junior champion: Tracey Anderson with Koistie ÚNa

Reserve junior champion: Gue Stud with Gue Andre

Senior champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior

Reserve senior champion: Gue Stud with Gue Olivia

*Miniature ring champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior

Reserve miniature ring champion: Tracey Anderson with Koistie ÚNa

Progeny (Standard & Miniature in one class)

Judges – Irene Spence & Gillian Cowell

*Progeny: 1 Sheena Anderson with Filska Tiara, Filska Tweetishee and Bayview Tia, 2

Annette Hunter with Benstonholm Una, Benstonholm Xena, Benstonholm Nutmeg and

Xplorer Of Braebister

*Best gelding, 4 years and over: Redsand Stud with Hollydell Rannoch

*Best foal: Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Texas

Best of opposite sex to best foal: Amanda Slater with Breckenlea Schnapps

*Overall In Hand champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond

*Reserve In Hand champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior

*Best of opposite sex to In Hand champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior

*Senior champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior

*Junior champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond

*Best broken coloured pony: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior

*Best solid coloured pony: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond

HORSES AND PONIES

Judge: Emma Gibson

Best turned out horse and rider, Mountain & Moorland: 1 Avie Robertson with Thistledown

Billy Elliot, 2 Nina Fraser with Earnwell Iconic

Best turned out horse and rider, other breeds: 1 Ali Rennie with Cluainte Train, 2 Kayti

Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom

*Best turned out horse and rider: Ali Rennie with Cluainte Train

Reserve: Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot

In Hand, Welsh Ponies and Cobs: 1 Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot, 2 Kelsey

Burns with Rivervalley Rubin

In Hand, Mountain & Moorland: 1 Julie Williamson with Whitefield Sir Bruar, 2 Holly

McLatchie with Ceilidh O’ The Glens

In Hand, other breeds: 1 Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom, 2 Amanda Slater with Gotta Be

Dun

*Best In Hand horse or pony: Julie Williamson with Whitefield Sir Bruar

Reserve: Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom

Ridden, lead rein rider: 1 Ruby Polson with Treworgan Sunpip

Ridden, novice rider: 1 Evie Leslie with Blue Of Rogie, 2 Annie Wilson with Westwick Black

Prince

Ridden, novice horse or pony: 1 Nina Fraser with Earnwell Iconic, 2 Holly McLatchie with

Ceilidh O’ The Glens

Ridden, Mountain & Moorland, open rider: 1 Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot, 2

Keiva Robertson Pinina Theodore

Ridden, other breeds, open rider: 1 Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom, 2 Ali Rennie with

Cluainte Train

*Best ridden horse or pony: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore

Reserve: Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot

*Best ridden pony under 14.2hh: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore

Working Hunter up to 1FT 6″: 1 Ali Rennie with Cluainte Train, 2 Kailee Tait with Ginger

Working Hunter up to 2FT 3″: 1 Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore, 2 Amanda Slater

with Gotta Be Dun

Working Hunter up to 2ft 9”: 1 Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom

Best Working Hunter: Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom

Reserve: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore

*Overall champion horse or pony: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore

Reserve: Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot

SHEEP

Shetland section

Judge: John Robert Burgess

PURE SHETLAND, WHITE – TUPS

Tup, two and three years: 1 & 2 E G Farming

Tup, one year: 1 and 2 E G Farming

PURE SHETLAND, MOORIT – TUPS

Tup, one year: 1 Gilbert Sharp, 2 Jodie Saunders

Tup lamb: 1 Jodie Saunders

*Tup lamb, white or moorit: Jodie Saunders

PURE SHETLAND, COLOUR NOT INCLUDED ABOVE – TUPS

Tup, two and three years: 1 & 2 Gilbert Sharp

Tup, one year: 1 Liam Smith, 2 Logan Sale,

Tup, lamb: 1 Kaytlyn Anderson, 2 Aymee Anderson

*Male champion: Gilbert Sharp

Reserve champion: E G Farming

PURE SHETLAND, WHITE – EWES

Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 Joy N Ramsay, 2 Liam Smith

Ewe lamb: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Kathleen Anderson,

Gimmer: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Joy N Ramsay

PURE SHETLAND, MOORIT – EWES

Ewe: 1 Jodie Saunders

Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 Joy N Ramsay, 2 Liam Smith

Ewe lamb: 1 and 2 Jodie Saunders

Gimmer: 1 and 2 Joy N Ramsay

*Best moorit female Shetland sheep: Joy N Ramsay

PURE SHETLAND, COLOUR NOT INCLUDED ABOVE – EWES

Ewe: 1 Jodie Saunders

Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess, 2 Liam Smith

Ewe lamb: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess, 2 Jodie Saunders

Gimmer: 1 & 2 Joy N Ramsay

Ewe, with crossbred lamb(s) at foot: 1 Liam Smith

*Best flecked sheep or lamb: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess

PURE SHETLAND BREED CHAMPIONS

*Ewe, with lamb at foot: Joy N Ramsay

*Gimmer: Kathleen Anderson

Female champion: Kathleen Anderson

Female reserve champion: Joy N Ramsay

*Champion: Kathleen Anderson

Reserve champion: Gilbert Sharp

*Best of opposite sex to champion: Gilbert Sharp

*Best coloured Shetland sheep: Gilbert Sharp

Crossbred section

Judge: Finlay McIntyre

SHETLAND CHEVIOT FIRST CROSS

Ewe: 1 Jodie Saunders

Ewe, with lamb at foot: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Danni Manson

Ewe, with lambs at foot: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Danni Manson

Ewe lamb: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Jodie Saunders

*Gimmer: 1 Danni Manson, 2 Jodie Saunders

*Champion: B & G Hepburn

Reserve champion: Vidlin Farm

CROSSBRED SHEEP – NOT INCLUDED ABOVE

Ewe: 1 Stacey Fullerton, 2 Arlene Williamson

*Ewe, with lamb at foot: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Vidlin Farm

Ewe, with lambs at foot: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Leona Burgess

Ewe lamb: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Bruce Johnson,

Gimmer: 1 and 2 Vidlin Farm

*Store lambs: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Leona Burgess

*Prime lambs: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 B & G Hepburn

*Champion: Vidlin Farm

Reserve champion: B & G Hepburn

Purebred section

Judges: James and Jacqueline MacKay

CHEVIOT SHEEP – NORTH COUNTRY

Tup, two years old and over: 1 John Robert Burgess

*Tup, shearling: 1 E G Farming, 2 R J Poleson

*Tup, lamb: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 E G Farming

Ewe: 1 and 2 E G Farming

Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1R J Poleson, 2 E G Farming

*Ewe lamb: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess, 2 John Robert Burgess

*Gimmer: 1 R J Poleson, 2 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess

*Best pure bred Cheviot lamb: John Robert Burgess

*Champion: R J Poleson

Reserve champion: R J Poleson

*Best Cheviot bred in Shetland: R J Poleson

SUFFOLK SHEEP

Tup, shearling: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 Bruce Johnson

*Tup, lamb: 1 Bruce Johnson, 2 John Robert Burgess

Ewe: 1 and 2 John Robert Burgess

*Ewe lamb: 1 Bruce Johnson, 2 AC & AD Robertson

Gimmer: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess

*Champion: John Robert Burgess

Reserve champion: Bruce Johnson

*Best Suffolk sheep bred in Shetland: John Robert Burgess

TEXEL SHEEP

Tup: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Bruce Johnson

Ewe: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Leona Burgess

Ewe lamb: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 Elaine Doogan

Tup lamb: 1 Vidlin Farm

Gimmer: 1 Bruce Johnson, 2 John Robert Burgess

Champion: John Robert Burgess

Reserve champion: Bruce Johnson

PUREBRED – ANY OTHER BREED

Tup: 1 and 2 R J Poleson

Ewe: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith

Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 and 2 Jolene Mackay

Tup lamb: 1 and 2 Jolene Mackay

Ewe lamb: 1 and 2 Jolene Mackay

Gimmer: 1 Jolene Mackay, 2 Sydney & Ada Smith

Best British native breed animal: R J Poleson

Champion: Sydney & Ada Smith

Reserve champion: Jolene Mackay

Supreme Sheep Champion

Judges: James Nicholson and Johnina Henderson

*Supreme sheep champion: Kathleen Anderson

Reserve supreme champion: R J Poleson

*Exhibitor with the greatest number of sheep on the field: John Robert Burgess

GOATS

Judge: Valerie Orr

*Female goat, in milk: 1 Jackie Syme

Male goat: 1 Jackie Syme

Male goat, castrated: 1 and 2 James Nicolson

Kid Female: 1 and 2 Jackie Syme

*Champion goat: Jackie Syme

Reserve Champion: James Nicolson

DOGS

Judge: Grazyna Mikolajczak

Working Border Collie dog: 1 Shona, Ashley & Libby Hunter, 2 Daniel Mainland

Working Border Collie bitch: 1 Luissa Smith

*Best working Border Collie dog or bitch: Shona, Ashley & Libby Hunter

Border Collie puppy: 1 Molly Tulloch, 2 Hayley Goddard

Pedigree Shetland Sheepdog, dog: 1 Amy Henderson

Pedigree Shetland Sheepdog, bitch: 1 Marion Anderson, 2 Amanda Slater

*Best pedigree Shetland Sheepdog: Marion Anderson

Pet dog or bitch: 1 Janette Sinclair, 2 Myleene Hughson

Pet dog or bitch, puppy: 1 Tom Nicolson, 2 Sophie Moar

*Best dog or bitch: Molly Tulloch

PETS

Judge: Millie Laurenson

ADULT SECTION

Any pet: 1 and 2 Elsa Sutherland

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Rabbit: 1 Bannister Boys, 2 Leva Smith

Lamb: 1 and 2 Erin Leslie

Any other pet: 1 Ella Sutherland, 2 Ronan Eunson

*Best exhibit in Children’s Pet Section: Erin Leslie

Overall champion pet: Bannister Boys

POULTRY

Judges: Robert Webster and Leslie Anderson

PUREBRED

Hen: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Elsie Smith

Cock: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Sydney & Ada Smith

Pair of pullets: 1 and 2 Dorothy Halcrow

Best purebred hen or cock: Dorothy Halcrow

CROSSBRED

Hen: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Holly Williamson

Cock: 1 Dorothy Halcrow

Pair of pullets: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith

Hen, with chickens: 1 and 2 Dorothy Halcrow

Best crossbred hen or cock: Dorothy Halcrow

Best hen or cock: Dorothy Halcrow

PUREBRED BANTAMS

Bantam hen: 1Amanda Slater, 2 Holly Williamson

Bantam cock: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith

Pair of pullets: 1 and 2 Myleene Hughson

Best purebred bantam hen or cock: Amanda Slater

CROSSBRED BANTAMS

Bantam hen: 1 Holly Williamson, 2 Sydney & Ada Smith

Pair of pullets: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith

Hen, with chickens: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith

Best crossbred bantam hen or cock: Sydney & Ada Smith

Silkie bantam, cock: 1 Holly Williamson

Best silkie bantam hen or cock: Holly Williamson

*Best bantam hen or cock: Sydney & Ada Smith

*Best exhibit in poultry section: Sydney & Ada Smith

*Most points in poultry section: Dorothy Halcrow

EGGS

Six hen’s eggs, white: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Dorothy Halcrow

Six hen’s eggs, brown: 1 Geoff Leask, 2 Joey Smith

Six hen’s eggs, green: 1 and 2 Dorothy Halcrow

Six hen’s eggs, tinted: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Rachel Douglas

Six duck’s eggs, white: 1 Arlene Williamson, 2 Rachel Douglas

Six bantam’s eggs: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Holly Williamson

Best 6 eggs: Dorothy Halcrow

CHILDREN 11 YEARS AND UNDER

Six eggs in a decorated container: 1 Maggie Halcrow, 2 Grace Munro

SHOWYARD CHAMPION & RESERVE

Judges: Sandy Fraser and Osla Jamwal Fraser

*Showyard champion: Joy N Ramsay with “Collafirth Dottie” (Shetland cow)

*Reserve: Fraser Family & Buxted Military Man, Rider: Eilith Gunn (Shetland pony)

*Most points in animal section: John Robert Burgess

WOOL

Judges: Oliver Henry and Matthew Watt

PURE SHETLAND WOOL

White: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 Sheena Anderson

Moorit: 1 and 2 J & A Nicholson

Black: 1 Maisie Robertson, 2 Sheena Anderson

Grey: 1 Libby Hunter, 2 Sheena Anderson

*Fleece of Shetland wool, unbroken and of best quality: Libby Hunter

Two fleeces: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Sheena Anderson,

OTHER WOOL

Shetland cross, white: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Maisie Robertson

Any other wool: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Sinclair Family

Fleece of most commercial value to producer, irrespective of breed: Sheena Anderson

*Champion fleece: Libby Hunter

DAIRY PRODUCE, JAM & PRESERVES

Judges: Ann Johnson and Eleanor Arthur

Butter: 1 Anne Watt, 2 Hilary Burgess

Bottle of homemade wine: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 C Mann

Home brew: 1 Jenny Watt, 2 Jim Work

Swiss milk tablet: 1 Kaye Murray, 2 Eileen Tait

Fudge: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson

Selection of 4 sweets: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson

Rhubarb chutney: 1 Isobel Work

Tomato chutney: 1 Kirsty Clark, 2 Liz Stark

Beetroot chutney: 1 Laura Irvine, 2 Liz Stark

Apple chutney: 1 Winnie Couper, 2 Hazel Adamson

Banana chutney: 1 C Mann, 2 Lisa Moar

Pickled beetroot: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson

Jelly preserve: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson

Rhubarb jam with ginger: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Sonja Flaws

Rhubarb jam without ginger: 1 Sonja Flaws, 2 Kathleen Anderson

Plum jam: 1 Anne-Lise Anderson, 2 C Mann

Apricot jam: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 Winnie Couper

Blackcurrant jam: 1 C Mann, 2 Liz Stark

Strawberry jam: 1 Isobel Work, 2 Anne-Lise Anderson

Gooseberry jam: 1 C Mann, 2 Brian Halcrow

Raspberry jam: 1 and 2 Anne-Lise Anderson

Mixed fruit jam: 1 Liz Stark, 2 C Mann

Marmalade: 1 C Mann, 2 Linda Johnston

Lemon curd: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 Hazel Adamson

Mincemeat: 1 Anne-Lise Anderson, 2 Winnie Couper

*Exhibitor with most points in the dairy produce & jam section: C Mann

BAKING

Adult section

Judges: Gus Dow and Amy Henderson

Plain yeast bread, white: 1 Geoff Leask, 2 Jim Work

Plain yeast bread, white, machine made: 1 Daisy Evans, 2 Chloe Jamieson

Fruit loaf, made with yeast: 1 Jim Work, 2 Chloe Jamieson

White bread rolls: 1 Hazel Adamson, 2 Jim Work

*Best yeast bread: Geoff Leask

Sourdough bread: 1 Jenny Poole, 2 Alex Armitage

Plain beremeal bannock: 1 Alex Armitage

Plain girdle bannocks: 1 Neil Shearer, 2 Margaret Johnston

Oatcakes: 1 Mairi Jamieson, 2 Kathleen Jamieson

Plain oven scones: 1 Amy Sandison, 2 Cheryl Geldenhuys

Cheese scones: 1 Hannah Sutherland, 2 Ruth Dale

Pizza : 1 Alex Armitage, 2 Sarah Kay

Sausage rolls: 1 Lily Manson-Brodie, 2 Gracie Allan

Eclairs :1 Kristina Eunson, 2 Chloe Jamieson

Treacle scones: 1 Liz Stark, 2 Hannah Sutherland

Plain ginger cake: 1 Douglas Halcrow, 2 Fiona Currie

Ginger biscuits: 1 Hannah Sutherland, 2 Chloe Jamieson

Fruit loaf: 1 Jessie Laurenson, 2 Eileen Hunter

Date loaf: 1 Jessie Laurenson, 2 Winnie Couper

American muffins: 1 Hazel Adamson, 2 Liz Stark

Chilli chocolate cake: 1 Vanessa Mainland, 2 Hannah Sutherland

Bridal slices: 1 Logan Eunson, 2 Liz Stark

Swiss roll: 1 Margaret Johnston, 2 Amber Halcrow

Lemon drizzle cake: 1 Day Care Crafts Lerwick, 2 Logan Eunson

Gluten-free sponge: 1 Hazel Adamson, 2 Nia McLean

Victoria sponge sandwich: 1 Kaye Murray, 2 Jessie Tait

Chocolate sponge: 1 Margaret Johnston, 2 Anne Nicolson

Novelty iced sponge: 1 Sheila Keith, 2 Wendy Best

Sultana cake: 1 Mairead Dodge, 2 Jessie Laurenson

Banana loaf: 1 Heather Gray, 2 Eileen Hunter

*Rich fruit cake, iced all over: 1 George Keith, 2 Miranda Smith

Madeira cake: 1 Liz Stark, 2 Jessie Laurenson

Cherry cake: 1 Isobel Work, 2 Anne Nicolson

Wedge of cheesecake: 1 Hannah Sutherland, 2 Chloe Jamieson

Shortbread biscuits: 1 Eileen Hunter, 2 Logan Eunson

Millionaire shortbread: 1 Mairead Dodge, 2 Emma Courtier

Decorated cupcakes: 1 Sophie Tulloch, 2 Christina Tait

Best presented cake stand of 6 fancies: 1 Amber Halcrow, 2 Chloe Jamieson

Marble loaf baked by a gentleman: 1 Gavin Philip, 2 Joshua Sutherland

Viennese whirls baked by a gentleman: 1 Joshua Sutherland, 2 George Keith

*Best exhibit in mens baking: Joshua Sutherland

*Exhibitor with most points in the baking section: Liz Stark

Children’s section

Judge: Ian Taylor

AGE UNDER 5 YEARS

Iced rich tea biscuits: 1 Caitlin Johnson, 2 Kayla Jamieson

Decorated marshmallows: 1 George Peterson, 2 Euan Strawbridge

Chocolate krispies: 1 Lucy Strawbridge, 2 Noah Mainland

Cream crackers with savoury topping: 1 Nicol Halcrow, 2 Vaila Smith

Decorated cup cakes: 1 Noah Mainland, 2 Alwyn Isbister

AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS

Chocolate krispies: 1 Leata Manson, 2 Leon Mikolajczak

Gingerbread men: 1 Ashley Smith, 2 Sophie Garrick

Decorated cup cakes: 1 Halle Gray, 2 Luissa Smith

Rock buns: 1 Leata Manson, 2 Luissa Smith

American muffins: 1 Ivan Philip, 2 Maisie Reid

AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS

Plain oven scones: 1Ethan Bannister

Decorated cup cakes: 1 Ava Garrick, 2 Elsie Geldenhuys

Decorated Victoria sponge: 1 Anri Geldenhuys, 2 Livi Medici

Rocky road: 1 Ethan Bannister, 2 Kyle Leith

Truffles: 1 Ethan Bannister, 2 Anri Geldenhuys

AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS

American muffins: 1 Hattie Wishart, 2 Holly Williamson

Novelty iced sponge: 1 Lauren Sweeney, 2 Etta Hannah

Tray bake: 1 Vaila Clark, 2 Kayla Geldenhuys

Pizza: 1 Lily Williamson, 2 Laurence Williamson

Sausage rolls: 1 Vaila Clark, 2 Calen Bannister

*Best exhibit in childrens baking 12-16 years section: Lauren Sweeney

FIELD AND GARDEN PRODUCE

Judges: Elizabeth and Edwin Gifford

Potatoes organically grown: 1 Erin Leslie, 2 Winnie Couper

Potatoes, white, early: 1 Jemima McGinnes, 2 Alistair Laurenson

Potatoes, white, late: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Barbara Fraser

Potatoes, coloured, early: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Linda Johnston

Potatoes, coloured, late: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Sarah Kay

Potatoes, boiled: 1 Malcolm J W Smith, 2 Brian Halcrow

Shetland tatties: 1 Barbara Fraser, 2 Brian Halcrow

Turnips: 1 Brian Halcrow

Swedes: 1 Brian Halcrow

Carrots: 1 and 2 Brian Halcrow

Courgettes: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay

Lettuce: 1 Brian Halcrow

Broad beans: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Sarah Kay

Salad selection: 1 Brian Halcrow

Beetroot: 1 Kathleen Jamieson, 2 Brian Halcrow

Onions: 1 and 2 Brian Halcrow

Leeks: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay

Peas: 1 Duncan Macgregor, 2 Brian Halcrow

Rhubarb: 1 Talia Howard

Strawberries: 1 Brian Halcrow

Tomatoes: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay

Cucumber: 1 Cheryl Geldenhuys, 2 Brian Halcrow

Cauliflower: 1 and 2 Brian Halcrow

Broccoli: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Linda Johnston

Shetland Kale: 1Alex Nicholson, 2 Barbara Fraser

Cabbage: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Brian Halcrow

Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Joanne Middleton, 2 Irene Smith

Longest carrot: 1 Brian Halcrow

Heaviest tattie: 1 Barbara Fraser, 2 Lukas Smith

Heaviest neep: 1 Brian Halcrow

*Collection of mixed veg grown outdoors: 1 Brian Halcrow

Collection of mixed veg grown under cover: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 The Salvation Army Lerwick

Home grown fruit: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay

Collection of mixed herbs: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Sarah Kay

Children’s section

AGE UNDER 5

Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Elsie Smith, 2 Lewie Halcrow

AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS

Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Lockie Smith, 2 Eleanor Philip

AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS

Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Kristina Malcolmson

AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS

Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Lauren Sweeney

Best exhibit in children’s section: Lockie Smith

*Best exhibit in Field & Garden Produce section: Brian Halcrow

*Exhibitor with most points in Field & Garden Produce section: Brian Halcrow

GARDEN & WILD FLOWERS

Judge: Chris Horrix

Nasturtiums: 1and 2 Brian Halcrow

French marigolds: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Kirsty Clark

Calendulas: 1 Margaret Johnston, 2 Rose Hepburn

Sweet peas: 1 and 2 Rose Hepburn

Pansies: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Wendy Eunson

Marguerite: 1 M. A. Halcrow, 2 Brian Halcrow

Antirrhinums: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Jemima McGinnes

Mixed annuals: 1 Rose Hepburn

Hardy annual: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Sarah Kay

Dahlias: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Wendy Eunson

Pinks: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Linda Johnston

Honeysuckle: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Rosalind Burgess

Roses, H.T roses, etc: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Brian Halcrow

Wild roses: 1 M. A. Halcrow, 2 Brian Halcrow

Four perennials: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Harmsworth

Single stem of perennial: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Linda Johnston

Vase of garden flowers: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 Sarah Kay

Mixed garden flowers: 1 Laura Irvine

Begonia: 1 and 2 Rose Hepburn

Pelargonium: 1 and 2 Rose Hepburn

Flowering pot plant: 1 Margaret Johnston

Foliage plant: 1 and 2 Lily Manson-Brodie

Cacti: 1 and 2 Sarah Harmsworth

Succulent: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Polly Brodie

Hanging basket, flowering: 1 Margaret Johnston

Hanging basket, foliage: 1 Margaret Johnston

Wildflower arrangement: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Elaine Smith

Garden flower arrangement, in a cup and saucer: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Sarah Kay

Garden flower arrangement, miniature: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Linda Johnston

Artificial flower arrangement: 1 Margaret Johnston

Wedding bouquet: 1 Linda Johnston

Two buttonhole arrangements: 1 Linda Johnston

Arrangement on the theme “90th anniversary”: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay

Arrangement in an unusual container: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Sarah Kay

Foliage arrangement: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Linda Johnston

Collection of mixed grasses: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Brian Halcrow

*Most outstanding exhibit in flower section: Linda Johnston

Children’s section

AGE UNDER 5 YEARS

Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Lewie Halcrow, 2 Tayah Fullerton

Wild flowers, in a jar: 1 Nicol Halcrow, 2 Elsie Smith

Sunflower: Nicol Halcrow

AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS

Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Maggie Halcrow, 2 Archie Mainland

Wild flowers in an unusual container: 1 Myleene Hughson, 2 Ashley Smith

Wild flowers in a jar: 1 Lewie Bannister, 2 Phoebe Currie

Miniature garden: 1 Jessie Brown, 2 Ashley Smith

Arrangement of mixed grasses: 1 Willa Adamson, 2 Myleene Hughson

AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS

Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Logan Sale, 2 Eilidh Reid

Wild flowers in an unusual container: 1 Kristina Malcolmson, 2 Ethan Bannister

Arrangement of heather: 1 Kristina Malcolmson

AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS

Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Laurence Williamson

Wild flowers in an unusual container: 1 Lauren Sweeney, 2 Laurence Williamson

Arrangement of heather: 1 Laurence Williamson

Miniature garden: 1 Laurence Williamson

Arrangement of mixed grasses: 1 Laurence Williamson

*Best exhibit in children’s Flower section: Myleene Hughson

*Exhibitor with most points in the Garden and Wild Flower section: Rose Hepburn

HANDCRAFTS

Adult section

Judges: Donna Smith and Matt Willmott

Painting: 1 and 2 Sarah Kay

Drawing: 1 Liam Summers, 2 Polly Brodie

Digital art: 1 Sparrow Howard

Woodwork: 1 and 2 Iain A Smith

Hand made basket: 1 and 2 Leslie Smith

Felting: 1 Helen Minter, 2 Melanie Jarmson

Jewellery: 1 Kaye Murray, 2 Mandy Moore

Dressmaking: 1 Helen Barwick, 2 Margaret Goodlad

Machine sewn article:1 Kathleen Leask, 2 Gill Martin

Handwoven article, handloom: 1 Gill Nadin, 2 Joanna Goodier

Handwoven article in the J&S Colourbox colours: 1 Gill Nadin

Patchwork, applique and or quilting above 61cm: 1 Helen Minter, 2 Polly Brodie

Patchwork, applique and or quilting under 61cm: 1 Polly Brodie, 2 Kathleen Leask

Embroidery: 1 Deepa Shah, 2 Mairi J Smith

Cross stitch: 1 Kathleen Leask, 2 Anne Birnie

Calligraphy: 1 Liam Summers, 2 Lily Manson-Brodie

Article made from recycled material: 1 Helen Barwick, 2 Hilde Bardell

Any handcraft not included above: 1 Vaila Jamieson, 2 Nia McLean

*Best exhibit in adult Handcraft section: Helen Minter

Children’s section

Judges: Jacqueline Casey and Michael Farmer

AGE UNDER 5 YEARS

Playdough model: 1 Vaila Smith, 2 Nova Drakeford

Drawing: 1 Norah Fox, 2 Kayla Jamieson

Painting: 1 Norah Fox, 2 Frankie Johnston

Decorated paper plate: 1 Lukas Smith, 2 Nicol Halcrow

AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS

Lego model: 1 Bobby Henderson, 2 Eleanor Philip

Decorated paper plate: 1 Jordan Leask, 2 Willa Adamson

Painted stone: 1 Maggie Halcrow, 2 Emily Manson

Drawing: 1 Joey Halcrow, 2 Isla Currie

Painting: 1 Leata Manson, 2 Emily Manson

Hand sewn article: 1 Willa Adamson

Decorated wooden spoon: 1 Ashley Smith, 2 Emily Manson

Handwriting: 1 Maisie Reid, 2 Luissa Smith

Article made from recycled material: 1 Erin Leslie, 2 Jessica Johnston

Any handcraft not included above: 1 Anders Manson, 2 Leon Mikolajczak

*Best handcraft in childrens classes aged 8 years and under: Maggie Halcrow

AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS

Decorated wooden spoon: 1 Anri Geldenhuys, 2 Megan Manson

Lego model: 1 Greg Leslie, 2 Kristina Malcolmson

Decorated paper plate: 1 Alana Adamson, 2 Anri Geldenhuys

Woodwork: 1 James Anderson, 2 Magnus Irvine

Drawing: 1 Matilda Poole, 2 Cheryl Johnson

Painting: 1 and 2 Eilidh Reid

Digital art: 1 Megan Manson, 2 Anri Geldenhuys

Hand or machine sewn article: 1 Rosie Goddard, 2 Leila Poole

Handwriting: 1 Megan Manson, 2 Elsie Geldenhuys

Article made from recycled material: 1 Ally Sweeney, 2 Rosie Goddard

Any handcraft not included above: 1 Megan Manson, 2 Eilidh Reid

AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS

Woodwork: 1 Murray Jamieson, 2 Ryan Mainland

Painting: 1 Alice Watt, 2 Laurence Williamson

Drawing: 1 Laurence Williamson, 2 Alice Watt

Decorated wooden spoon: 1 Lucy Renwick

Hand or machine sewn article: 1 Aisulu Goddard, 2 Christina Tait

Article made from recycled material: 1 Innes Jamieson, 2 Kirk Watt

Any handcraft not included above: 1 Laurence Williamson, 2 Ayanda Armitage

*Best exhibit in children’s Handcraft section age 9 to16: Eilidh Reid

PHOTOGRAPHY

Judge: Richard Ashbee

Adult section

On the farm or croft: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Rebecca Halcrow

In the garden: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 John Strawbridge

Landscape: 1 and 2 Calum Fraser

People at work: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Brian Halcrow

Nature: 1 Alex Armitage, 2 Sarah Kay

Coastal scene: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Sheila Keith

Themed collection of 4 photos: 1 Alex Armitage, 2 Sheila Keith

Portrait: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Geoff Leask

Amusing: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Calum Fraser

Action shot: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Rebecca Halcrow

Night sky: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Annalene Delday

Any print not included above: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Annalene Delday

*Best exhibit in the adult Photography section: Calum Fraser

Children’s section

AGE UNDER 5 YEARS

Any photo: 1 Nicol Halcrow, 2 Vaila Smith

AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS

Animal: 1 Bodi Leith, 2 Finlay McIntosh

In the garden:1 Tommy Adamson

Coastal scene: 1 Willa Adamson, 2 Tommy Adamson

Amusing: 1 Ashley Smith, 2 Bodi Leith

Action shot: 1 Maisie Reid, 2 Maggie Halcrow

People: 1 Ashley Smith

Holidays: 1 Bodi Leith, 2 Tommy Adamson

Any print not included above: 1 Tommy Adamson, 2 Ashley Smith

AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS

On the farm or croft: 1 Greg Leslie, 2 Livi Medici

In the garden: 1 Kyle Leith, 2 Matilda Poole

Landscape: 1 Livi Medici

Themed collection of 4 photos: 1 Isaac Williamson, 2 Anri Geldenhuys

Nature: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Isaac Williamson

Pet: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Honor Johnstone

Coastal scene: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Anri Geldenhuys

Amusing: 1 Isaac Williamson, 2 Kyle Leith

Action shot: 1 Kyle Leith

People: 1 Livi Medici

Holidays: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Matilda Poole

AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS

On the farm or croft: 1 Kate Leslie, 2 Ronan Eunson

In the garden: 1 and 2 Laurence Williamson

Landscape: 1 and 2 Ronan Eunson

Themed collection of 4 photos: 1 Holly Williamson, 2 Laurence Williamson

Nature: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Laurence Williamson

Pet: 1 Laurence Williamson, 2 Christina Tait

Coastal scene: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 James Nicolson

Amusing: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Holly Williamson

Action shot: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Laurence Williamson

People: 1 Erin Leith

Night sky: 1 Holly Williamson, 2 Ronan Eunson

Any print not included above: 1 and 2 Ronan Eunson

*Best exhibit in children’s Photography section: Ronan Eunson

KNITWEAR & CROCHET

Judges: the Doull family and Ella Gordon

Handknit – Shetland wool

Shawl, one ply any other shape: 1 Rhoda Johnston

*Best lace shawl in Shetland wool: Rhoda Johnston

Fine lace stole: 1 Yvonne Robertson

Lace scarf, one ply: 1 Alexis Keith, 2 Jemima McGinnes

Lace scarf, cockle shell, one ply: 1 Mavis Thomson, 2 Alex Dodge

Lace scarf, multi-colour, cockle shell: 1 Marina Holzheimer, 2 Hannah Ross

Lace scarf, multi-colour, new shell: 1 Alexis Keith, 2 Alex Dodge

Lace scarf, self-coloured: 1 and 2 Alexis Keith

Fingerless gloves, lace pattern: 1 Elsa Smith, 2 Rhoda Johnston

Any lace patterned garment not included above: 1 and 2 Rhoda Johnston

Hand spun yarn, jumper weight: 1 Mandy Moore

Hand spun yarn, lace weight: 1 Mavis Thomson

Six rowers of different coloured Shetland wool: 1 Marion Anderson

AOFI jumper, cardigan, lumbercoat, waistcoat or slipover: 1 Emily Jamieson, 2 Alison

Rendall

Gloves, child’s Fair Isle: 1 M. A. Halcrow

Gloves, adults, Fair Isle or Norwegian pattern with plain fingers: 1 and 2 M. A. Halcrow

Gloves, adults, AOFI including fingers: 1 and 2 Mavis Thomson

Fingerless gloves, Fair Isle: 1 Sheila Halcrow, 2 M. A. Halcrow

Socks, Fair Isle: 1 Marina Holzheimer, 2 Hannah Sutherland

Cowl: 1 Alexis Keith

Hat or beret, Fair Isle: 1 Wilda Southren, 2 Rhoda Johnston

2025 Wool Week hat: 1 Mandy Moore, 2 Mary Leigh

Aister ‘oo’ competition: 1 and 2 Mandy Moore

Any wearable garment not included above: 1 Alison Rendall, 2 Mandy Moore

Any non-wearable article not included above: 1 Helen Minter, 2 Helen Budge

JAMIESON & SMITH COLOURBOX COMPETITION

Jumper, cardigan, lumbercoat, hoodie or sleeveless garment: 1 and 2 Mandy Moore

Hat or beret: 1 Hannah Ross, 2 Wilda Southren

Gloves: 1 and 2 Marina Holzheimer

Any other garment or article: 1 Mandy Moore, 2 Wilda Southren

*Colourbox champion: Mandy Moore

Handknit – any other wool or fibres

Handspun yarn: 1 Mavis Thomson

Child’s bonnet & mitt set: 1 Margaret Torbjornsen

Baby’s matinee jacket or cardigan: 1 Hannah Ross

Socks: 1 Hannah Ross, 2 Kelly Harcus

Shawl, square: 1 Rhoda Johnston

Shawl, any other shape: 1 Alexis Keith, 2 Estelle Hughes

Cowl: Hannah Ross

Any adult garment not included above: 1 Wilda Southren, 2 Mavis Thomson

Any child’s garment not included above: 1 Rhoda Johnston, 2 Wilda Southren

Any article not included above: 1 Day Care Crafts Lerwick, 2 Wilda Southren

Handknit – children’s section

Hand knitted article – age 5 to 8 years: 1 Ashley Smith

H and knitted article – age 9 to 11 years: 1 and 2 Rosie Goddard

*Best childrens handknitted article: Ashley Smith

*Best gloves in show: Mavis Thomson

*Best hand knitted Fair Isle garment: Emily Jamieson

*Most outstanding exhibit in Handknit section: Yvonne Robertson

*Exhibitor with most points in the Handknit section: Mandy Moore

Crochet

Any wearable garment: 1 Ellie Howard, 2 Avie Jane Simpson

Blanket: 1 Helen Laurenson, 2 Carol Tilston

Amigurumi/toys: 1 Beth Aucott, 2 Anne-Lise Anderson

Any article not included above: 1 Kathleen Leask, 2 Heather Miller,

Crochet – children’s section

Amigurumi/toys – age 9 to 11 years: 1 Evie Watt

Any other garment or article – age 9 to 11 years: 1 Rosie Goddard

Amigurumi/toys – age 12 to 16 years: 1 Astrid Anderson, 2 Ruby Mainland

Any other garment or article – age 12 to 16 years: 1 Etta Hannah, 2 Eva Goudie

*Exhibitor with greatest number of entries on showfield: Sarah Kay

*Exhibitor with most points overall: Brian Halcrow