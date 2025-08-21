Show president speaks of event’s success
Hard-working volunteers who put in the legwork to bring the Cunningsburgh Show to fruition will be celebrating this weekend to mark the end of the event – and to celebrate the show’s 90th anniversary.
The highlight of the agricultural calendar went off in fine style last Wednesday, with over 2,600 entries – and conditions that were “absolutely fantastic”.
Show president Alex Dodge said she was delighted by the standard of entries put foward.
“The show went incredibly well,” she said. “The weather was absolutely fantastic. It’s not a record, but there were over 2,600 entries, which is the best we’ve been since before Covid.
“There was an excellent standard of entries – a good number of cattle and sheep entries, which was all to a high standard. Everybody seemed to have a good time.”
She said visiting judges were impressed by what they had seen, with one – cross-breed sheep judge, Finlay McIntyre – even coming back last Thursday to help busy organisers clear up after the event.
But celebrations will get under way this weekend in time for the 90th anniversary shindig, marking the significant role the show has had in the agricultural calendar for decades.
It has rarely missed a year, pausing only for the war years, the foot and mouth outbreak and the Covid pandemic, while the Tall Ships Races in 1999 also put an end to the show that year.
CATTLE
Beef section
Judge: James Cameron
*Breeding cow: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 James Dodge
*Breeding cow with calf at foot: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 Liam Smith
Breeding heifer not in calf: 1 Priest Brothers, 2 James Dodge
Heifer in calf: 1 Priest Brothers
*Best breeding heifer: Priest Brothers
*Heifer with calf at foot: 1 Stacey Fullerton
Best heifer: Priest Brothers
Reserve heifer: Priest Brothers
*Best breeding female cattle: J &A Nicholson
Reserve best breeding female catle: Priest Brothers
Calf under 4 months: 1 and 2 J & A Nicholson
Calf 4 to 8 months: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 Priest Brothers
*Champion calf: J & A Nicholson
*Best of opposite sex to champion calf: J & A Nicholson
*Heifer calf under 6 months showing signs of making a good breeding cow: 1 and 2 James
Dodge
Store animal: 1 Priest Brothers
Butchers animal: 1 Priest Brothers, 2 J & A Nicholson
Animal by continental sire: 1and 2 J & A Nicholson
Animal by British sire: 1 and 2 James Dodge
Champion Charolais cross animal: A & K Budge
Champion & Reserve Limousin cross animal: J & A Nicholson
Champion & Reserve Shorthorn animal: James Dodge
Champion Simmental sire: Priest Brothers
*Champion: J & A Nicholson
*Reserve: Priest Brothers
*Exhibitor with most points in beef section: J & A Nicholson
Shetland section
Judge: Valerie Orr
Cow, in milk: 1 and 2 David Malcolmson
Cow with own pure-bred calf at foot: 1 Joy N Ramsay 2 David Malcolmson
Heifer, not in calf: 1 L & S Colvin, 2 Stacey Fullerton
Heifer, in calf: 1 Gary Keith, 2 Leona Burgess
Heifer calf: 1 David Malcolmson, 2 Joy N Ramsay
Male calf: 1 David Malcolmson
*Best pure bred Shetland calf: David Malcolmson
*Champion: Joy N Ramsay
Reserve champion: David Malcolmson
Supreme cattle section
Judge: Duncan Macalister
*Supreme cattle champion: Joy N Ramsay
*Reserve to supreme cattle champion: J & A Nicholson
Halter Lead section
Judge: Duncan Macalister
Beef cattle – best shown animal: 1 Erin Leslie, 2 Stacey Fullerton
Shetland cattle – best shown animal: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Stacey Fullerton
Champion best shown cattle: Erin Leslie
Reserve best shown cattle: Kathleen Anderson
*Best handler: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Anja Leslie
*Best junior handler: 1 Erin Leslie
SHETLAND PONIES
Ring 1
Judge – Irene Spence (Dusavik)
Ridden classes
Best turned out pony & rider: 1 Freya Polson with Hollydell Rannoch, 2 Eilith Gunn with
Buxted Military Man
*Lead rein ridden Shetland pony: 1 Hazel Polson with Hollydell Rannoch, 2 Leva Smith with
Clumlie Waterlily
First ridden Shetland pony: 1 Leva Smith with Clumlie Waterlily, 2 Freya Polson with
Hollydell Rannoch
Open ridden Shetland pony: 1 Eilith Gunn with Buxted Military Man
*Ridden Shetland Pony champion: Eilith Gunn with Buxted Military Man
Standard Ponies (over 34″) In Hand
*Stallion: 1 Fraser Family with Buxted Military Man, 2 I Burgess with Oldeworde Hockory
Smoke
Gelding: 1 Redsand Stud with Hollydell Rannoch
Yield mare: 1 Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Dream Come True, 2 Vaila Cumming with
Happyhansel Promise
*Mare with foal at foot: 1 Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Midnight Rain
Colt foal: 1 Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Texas
Colt or gelding, two or three years: 1 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae Dominio, 2 Fraser Family
with Skaw Nickum Ullevi
Filly, one year: 1 Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Song Bird, 2 Michael Laurenson with
Brygarth Quanda
Filly, two years: 1 Sheena Anderson with Filska Tweetishee, 2 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae
Empress
Filly, three years: 1 Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond, 2 Vaila Cumming with
Happyhansel Ebony
Junior champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond
Junior reserve champion: Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Texas
Senior champion: Fraser Family with Buxted Military Man
Senior reserve champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Dream Come True
*Standard ring champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond
Reserve standard ring champion: Fraser Family with Buxted Military Man
Ring 2
Judge – Gillian Cowell (Checkleybank)
Miniature Ponies (34″ and under) In Hand
*Stallion: 1 I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior, 2 Michael Laurenson with Brygarth
Isaac
Yield mare: 1 I Burgess with Lignite Dusky Beauty, 2 I Burgess with Bergli Rumba
*Mare with foal at foot: 1 Gue Stud with Gue Olivia, 2 Amanda Slater with Breckenlea
Svanna
Colt foal: 1 Gue Stud with Gue Andre, 2 Michael Laurenson with Brygarth Rumble
Filly foal: 1 Amanda Slater with Breckenlea Schnapps, 2 Annette Hunter with Benstonholm
Delilah
Colt or gelding, one year: 1 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae Firelight
Filly, one year: 1 Tracey Anderson with Koistie Úna, 2 Gue Stud with Gue Zola
Filly, two years: 1 Gue Stud with Hermits Night Skye, 2 Annette Hunter with Benstonholm
Bonnie
Filly, three years: 1 Michael Laurenson with Brygarth Orianna, 2 I Burgess with Robin’s Brae
Darlin
Junior champion: Tracey Anderson with Koistie ÚNa
Reserve junior champion: Gue Stud with Gue Andre
Senior champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior
Reserve senior champion: Gue Stud with Gue Olivia
*Miniature ring champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior
Reserve miniature ring champion: Tracey Anderson with Koistie ÚNa
Progeny (Standard & Miniature in one class)
Judges – Irene Spence & Gillian Cowell
*Progeny: 1 Sheena Anderson with Filska Tiara, Filska Tweetishee and Bayview Tia, 2
Annette Hunter with Benstonholm Una, Benstonholm Xena, Benstonholm Nutmeg and
Xplorer Of Braebister
*Best gelding, 4 years and over: Redsand Stud with Hollydell Rannoch
*Best foal: Vaila Cumming with Happyhansel Texas
Best of opposite sex to best foal: Amanda Slater with Breckenlea Schnapps
*Overall In Hand champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond
*Reserve In Hand champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior
*Best of opposite sex to In Hand champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior
*Senior champion: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior
*Junior champion: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond
*Best broken coloured pony: I Burgess with Castlethorpe Jack Junior
*Best solid coloured pony: Merkisayre Stud with Merkisayre Diamond
HORSES AND PONIES
Judge: Emma Gibson
Best turned out horse and rider, Mountain & Moorland: 1 Avie Robertson with Thistledown
Billy Elliot, 2 Nina Fraser with Earnwell Iconic
Best turned out horse and rider, other breeds: 1 Ali Rennie with Cluainte Train, 2 Kayti
Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom
*Best turned out horse and rider: Ali Rennie with Cluainte Train
Reserve: Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot
In Hand, Welsh Ponies and Cobs: 1 Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot, 2 Kelsey
Burns with Rivervalley Rubin
In Hand, Mountain & Moorland: 1 Julie Williamson with Whitefield Sir Bruar, 2 Holly
McLatchie with Ceilidh O’ The Glens
In Hand, other breeds: 1 Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom, 2 Amanda Slater with Gotta Be
Dun
*Best In Hand horse or pony: Julie Williamson with Whitefield Sir Bruar
Reserve: Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom
Ridden, lead rein rider: 1 Ruby Polson with Treworgan Sunpip
Ridden, novice rider: 1 Evie Leslie with Blue Of Rogie, 2 Annie Wilson with Westwick Black
Prince
Ridden, novice horse or pony: 1 Nina Fraser with Earnwell Iconic, 2 Holly McLatchie with
Ceilidh O’ The Glens
Ridden, Mountain & Moorland, open rider: 1 Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot, 2
Keiva Robertson Pinina Theodore
Ridden, other breeds, open rider: 1 Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom, 2 Ali Rennie with
Cluainte Train
*Best ridden horse or pony: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore
Reserve: Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot
*Best ridden pony under 14.2hh: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore
Working Hunter up to 1FT 6″: 1 Ali Rennie with Cluainte Train, 2 Kailee Tait with Ginger
Working Hunter up to 2FT 3″: 1 Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore, 2 Amanda Slater
with Gotta Be Dun
Working Hunter up to 2ft 9”: 1 Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom
Best Working Hunter: Kayti Nisbet with Ballybrown Tom
Reserve: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore
*Overall champion horse or pony: Keiva Robertson with Pinina Theodore
Reserve: Avie Robertson with Thistledown Billy Elliot
SHEEP
Shetland section
Judge: John Robert Burgess
PURE SHETLAND, WHITE – TUPS
Tup, two and three years: 1 & 2 E G Farming
Tup, one year: 1 and 2 E G Farming
PURE SHETLAND, MOORIT – TUPS
Tup, one year: 1 Gilbert Sharp, 2 Jodie Saunders
Tup lamb: 1 Jodie Saunders
*Tup lamb, white or moorit: Jodie Saunders
PURE SHETLAND, COLOUR NOT INCLUDED ABOVE – TUPS
Tup, two and three years: 1 & 2 Gilbert Sharp
Tup, one year: 1 Liam Smith, 2 Logan Sale,
Tup, lamb: 1 Kaytlyn Anderson, 2 Aymee Anderson
*Male champion: Gilbert Sharp
Reserve champion: E G Farming
PURE SHETLAND, WHITE – EWES
Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 Joy N Ramsay, 2 Liam Smith
Ewe lamb: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Kathleen Anderson,
Gimmer: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Joy N Ramsay
PURE SHETLAND, MOORIT – EWES
Ewe: 1 Jodie Saunders
Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 Joy N Ramsay, 2 Liam Smith
Ewe lamb: 1 and 2 Jodie Saunders
Gimmer: 1 and 2 Joy N Ramsay
*Best moorit female Shetland sheep: Joy N Ramsay
PURE SHETLAND, COLOUR NOT INCLUDED ABOVE – EWES
Ewe: 1 Jodie Saunders
Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess, 2 Liam Smith
Ewe lamb: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess, 2 Jodie Saunders
Gimmer: 1 & 2 Joy N Ramsay
Ewe, with crossbred lamb(s) at foot: 1 Liam Smith
*Best flecked sheep or lamb: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess
PURE SHETLAND BREED CHAMPIONS
*Ewe, with lamb at foot: Joy N Ramsay
*Gimmer: Kathleen Anderson
Female champion: Kathleen Anderson
Female reserve champion: Joy N Ramsay
*Champion: Kathleen Anderson
Reserve champion: Gilbert Sharp
*Best of opposite sex to champion: Gilbert Sharp
*Best coloured Shetland sheep: Gilbert Sharp
Crossbred section
Judge: Finlay McIntyre
SHETLAND CHEVIOT FIRST CROSS
Ewe: 1 Jodie Saunders
Ewe, with lamb at foot: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Danni Manson
Ewe, with lambs at foot: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Danni Manson
Ewe lamb: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Jodie Saunders
*Gimmer: 1 Danni Manson, 2 Jodie Saunders
*Champion: B & G Hepburn
Reserve champion: Vidlin Farm
CROSSBRED SHEEP – NOT INCLUDED ABOVE
Ewe: 1 Stacey Fullerton, 2 Arlene Williamson
*Ewe, with lamb at foot: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Vidlin Farm
Ewe, with lambs at foot: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Leona Burgess
Ewe lamb: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Bruce Johnson,
Gimmer: 1 and 2 Vidlin Farm
*Store lambs: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Leona Burgess
*Prime lambs: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 B & G Hepburn
*Champion: Vidlin Farm
Reserve champion: B & G Hepburn
Purebred section
Judges: James and Jacqueline MacKay
CHEVIOT SHEEP – NORTH COUNTRY
Tup, two years old and over: 1 John Robert Burgess
*Tup, shearling: 1 E G Farming, 2 R J Poleson
*Tup, lamb: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 E G Farming
Ewe: 1 and 2 E G Farming
Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1R J Poleson, 2 E G Farming
*Ewe lamb: 1 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess, 2 John Robert Burgess
*Gimmer: 1 R J Poleson, 2 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess
*Best pure bred Cheviot lamb: John Robert Burgess
*Champion: R J Poleson
Reserve champion: R J Poleson
*Best Cheviot bred in Shetland: R J Poleson
SUFFOLK SHEEP
Tup, shearling: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 Bruce Johnson
*Tup, lamb: 1 Bruce Johnson, 2 John Robert Burgess
Ewe: 1 and 2 John Robert Burgess
*Ewe lamb: 1 Bruce Johnson, 2 AC & AD Robertson
Gimmer: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 Fraser Anderson & Ashley Burgess
*Champion: John Robert Burgess
Reserve champion: Bruce Johnson
*Best Suffolk sheep bred in Shetland: John Robert Burgess
TEXEL SHEEP
Tup: 1 B & G Hepburn, 2 Bruce Johnson
Ewe: 1 Vidlin Farm, 2 Leona Burgess
Ewe lamb: 1 John Robert Burgess, 2 Elaine Doogan
Tup lamb: 1 Vidlin Farm
Gimmer: 1 Bruce Johnson, 2 John Robert Burgess
Champion: John Robert Burgess
Reserve champion: Bruce Johnson
PUREBRED – ANY OTHER BREED
Tup: 1 and 2 R J Poleson
Ewe: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith
Ewe, with lamb(s) at foot: 1 and 2 Jolene Mackay
Tup lamb: 1 and 2 Jolene Mackay
Ewe lamb: 1 and 2 Jolene Mackay
Gimmer: 1 Jolene Mackay, 2 Sydney & Ada Smith
Best British native breed animal: R J Poleson
Champion: Sydney & Ada Smith
Reserve champion: Jolene Mackay
Supreme Sheep Champion
Judges: James Nicholson and Johnina Henderson
*Supreme sheep champion: Kathleen Anderson
Reserve supreme champion: R J Poleson
*Exhibitor with the greatest number of sheep on the field: John Robert Burgess
GOATS
Judge: Valerie Orr
*Female goat, in milk: 1 Jackie Syme
Male goat: 1 Jackie Syme
Male goat, castrated: 1 and 2 James Nicolson
Kid Female: 1 and 2 Jackie Syme
*Champion goat: Jackie Syme
Reserve Champion: James Nicolson
DOGS
Judge: Grazyna Mikolajczak
Working Border Collie dog: 1 Shona, Ashley & Libby Hunter, 2 Daniel Mainland
Working Border Collie bitch: 1 Luissa Smith
*Best working Border Collie dog or bitch: Shona, Ashley & Libby Hunter
Border Collie puppy: 1 Molly Tulloch, 2 Hayley Goddard
Pedigree Shetland Sheepdog, dog: 1 Amy Henderson
Pedigree Shetland Sheepdog, bitch: 1 Marion Anderson, 2 Amanda Slater
*Best pedigree Shetland Sheepdog: Marion Anderson
Pet dog or bitch: 1 Janette Sinclair, 2 Myleene Hughson
Pet dog or bitch, puppy: 1 Tom Nicolson, 2 Sophie Moar
*Best dog or bitch: Molly Tulloch
PETS
Judge: Millie Laurenson
ADULT SECTION
Any pet: 1 and 2 Elsa Sutherland
CHILDREN’S SECTION
Rabbit: 1 Bannister Boys, 2 Leva Smith
Lamb: 1 and 2 Erin Leslie
Any other pet: 1 Ella Sutherland, 2 Ronan Eunson
*Best exhibit in Children’s Pet Section: Erin Leslie
Overall champion pet: Bannister Boys
POULTRY
Judges: Robert Webster and Leslie Anderson
PUREBRED
Hen: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Elsie Smith
Cock: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Sydney & Ada Smith
Pair of pullets: 1 and 2 Dorothy Halcrow
Best purebred hen or cock: Dorothy Halcrow
CROSSBRED
Hen: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Holly Williamson
Cock: 1 Dorothy Halcrow
Pair of pullets: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith
Hen, with chickens: 1 and 2 Dorothy Halcrow
Best crossbred hen or cock: Dorothy Halcrow
Best hen or cock: Dorothy Halcrow
PUREBRED BANTAMS
Bantam hen: 1Amanda Slater, 2 Holly Williamson
Bantam cock: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith
Pair of pullets: 1 and 2 Myleene Hughson
Best purebred bantam hen or cock: Amanda Slater
CROSSBRED BANTAMS
Bantam hen: 1 Holly Williamson, 2 Sydney & Ada Smith
Pair of pullets: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith
Hen, with chickens: 1 Sydney & Ada Smith
Best crossbred bantam hen or cock: Sydney & Ada Smith
Silkie bantam, cock: 1 Holly Williamson
Best silkie bantam hen or cock: Holly Williamson
*Best bantam hen or cock: Sydney & Ada Smith
*Best exhibit in poultry section: Sydney & Ada Smith
*Most points in poultry section: Dorothy Halcrow
EGGS
Six hen’s eggs, white: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Dorothy Halcrow
Six hen’s eggs, brown: 1 Geoff Leask, 2 Joey Smith
Six hen’s eggs, green: 1 and 2 Dorothy Halcrow
Six hen’s eggs, tinted: 1 Dorothy Halcrow, 2 Rachel Douglas
Six duck’s eggs, white: 1 Arlene Williamson, 2 Rachel Douglas
Six bantam’s eggs: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Holly Williamson
Best 6 eggs: Dorothy Halcrow
CHILDREN 11 YEARS AND UNDER
Six eggs in a decorated container: 1 Maggie Halcrow, 2 Grace Munro
SHOWYARD CHAMPION & RESERVE
Judges: Sandy Fraser and Osla Jamwal Fraser
*Showyard champion: Joy N Ramsay with “Collafirth Dottie” (Shetland cow)
*Reserve: Fraser Family & Buxted Military Man, Rider: Eilith Gunn (Shetland pony)
*Most points in animal section: John Robert Burgess
WOOL
Judges: Oliver Henry and Matthew Watt
PURE SHETLAND WOOL
White: 1 J & A Nicholson, 2 Sheena Anderson
Moorit: 1 and 2 J & A Nicholson
Black: 1 Maisie Robertson, 2 Sheena Anderson
Grey: 1 Libby Hunter, 2 Sheena Anderson
*Fleece of Shetland wool, unbroken and of best quality: Libby Hunter
Two fleeces: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Sheena Anderson,
OTHER WOOL
Shetland cross, white: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Maisie Robertson
Any other wool: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Sinclair Family
Fleece of most commercial value to producer, irrespective of breed: Sheena Anderson
*Champion fleece: Libby Hunter
DAIRY PRODUCE, JAM & PRESERVES
Judges: Ann Johnson and Eleanor Arthur
Butter: 1 Anne Watt, 2 Hilary Burgess
Bottle of homemade wine: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 C Mann
Home brew: 1 Jenny Watt, 2 Jim Work
Swiss milk tablet: 1 Kaye Murray, 2 Eileen Tait
Fudge: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson
Selection of 4 sweets: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson
Rhubarb chutney: 1 Isobel Work
Tomato chutney: 1 Kirsty Clark, 2 Liz Stark
Beetroot chutney: 1 Laura Irvine, 2 Liz Stark
Apple chutney: 1 Winnie Couper, 2 Hazel Adamson
Banana chutney: 1 C Mann, 2 Lisa Moar
Pickled beetroot: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson
Jelly preserve: 1 C Mann, 2 Lyn Anderson
Rhubarb jam with ginger: 1 Kathleen Anderson, 2 Sonja Flaws
Rhubarb jam without ginger: 1 Sonja Flaws, 2 Kathleen Anderson
Plum jam: 1 Anne-Lise Anderson, 2 C Mann
Apricot jam: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 Winnie Couper
Blackcurrant jam: 1 C Mann, 2 Liz Stark
Strawberry jam: 1 Isobel Work, 2 Anne-Lise Anderson
Gooseberry jam: 1 C Mann, 2 Brian Halcrow
Raspberry jam: 1 and 2 Anne-Lise Anderson
Mixed fruit jam: 1 Liz Stark, 2 C Mann
Marmalade: 1 C Mann, 2 Linda Johnston
Lemon curd: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 Hazel Adamson
Mincemeat: 1 Anne-Lise Anderson, 2 Winnie Couper
*Exhibitor with most points in the dairy produce & jam section: C Mann
BAKING
Adult section
Judges: Gus Dow and Amy Henderson
Plain yeast bread, white: 1 Geoff Leask, 2 Jim Work
Plain yeast bread, white, machine made: 1 Daisy Evans, 2 Chloe Jamieson
Fruit loaf, made with yeast: 1 Jim Work, 2 Chloe Jamieson
White bread rolls: 1 Hazel Adamson, 2 Jim Work
*Best yeast bread: Geoff Leask
Sourdough bread: 1 Jenny Poole, 2 Alex Armitage
Plain beremeal bannock: 1 Alex Armitage
Plain girdle bannocks: 1 Neil Shearer, 2 Margaret Johnston
Oatcakes: 1 Mairi Jamieson, 2 Kathleen Jamieson
Plain oven scones: 1 Amy Sandison, 2 Cheryl Geldenhuys
Cheese scones: 1 Hannah Sutherland, 2 Ruth Dale
Pizza : 1 Alex Armitage, 2 Sarah Kay
Sausage rolls: 1 Lily Manson-Brodie, 2 Gracie Allan
Eclairs :1 Kristina Eunson, 2 Chloe Jamieson
Treacle scones: 1 Liz Stark, 2 Hannah Sutherland
Plain ginger cake: 1 Douglas Halcrow, 2 Fiona Currie
Ginger biscuits: 1 Hannah Sutherland, 2 Chloe Jamieson
Fruit loaf: 1 Jessie Laurenson, 2 Eileen Hunter
Date loaf: 1 Jessie Laurenson, 2 Winnie Couper
American muffins: 1 Hazel Adamson, 2 Liz Stark
Chilli chocolate cake: 1 Vanessa Mainland, 2 Hannah Sutherland
Bridal slices: 1 Logan Eunson, 2 Liz Stark
Swiss roll: 1 Margaret Johnston, 2 Amber Halcrow
Lemon drizzle cake: 1 Day Care Crafts Lerwick, 2 Logan Eunson
Gluten-free sponge: 1 Hazel Adamson, 2 Nia McLean
Victoria sponge sandwich: 1 Kaye Murray, 2 Jessie Tait
Chocolate sponge: 1 Margaret Johnston, 2 Anne Nicolson
Novelty iced sponge: 1 Sheila Keith, 2 Wendy Best
Sultana cake: 1 Mairead Dodge, 2 Jessie Laurenson
Banana loaf: 1 Heather Gray, 2 Eileen Hunter
*Rich fruit cake, iced all over: 1 George Keith, 2 Miranda Smith
Madeira cake: 1 Liz Stark, 2 Jessie Laurenson
Cherry cake: 1 Isobel Work, 2 Anne Nicolson
Wedge of cheesecake: 1 Hannah Sutherland, 2 Chloe Jamieson
Shortbread biscuits: 1 Eileen Hunter, 2 Logan Eunson
Millionaire shortbread: 1 Mairead Dodge, 2 Emma Courtier
Decorated cupcakes: 1 Sophie Tulloch, 2 Christina Tait
Best presented cake stand of 6 fancies: 1 Amber Halcrow, 2 Chloe Jamieson
Marble loaf baked by a gentleman: 1 Gavin Philip, 2 Joshua Sutherland
Viennese whirls baked by a gentleman: 1 Joshua Sutherland, 2 George Keith
*Best exhibit in mens baking: Joshua Sutherland
*Exhibitor with most points in the baking section: Liz Stark
Children’s section
Judge: Ian Taylor
AGE UNDER 5 YEARS
Iced rich tea biscuits: 1 Caitlin Johnson, 2 Kayla Jamieson
Decorated marshmallows: 1 George Peterson, 2 Euan Strawbridge
Chocolate krispies: 1 Lucy Strawbridge, 2 Noah Mainland
Cream crackers with savoury topping: 1 Nicol Halcrow, 2 Vaila Smith
Decorated cup cakes: 1 Noah Mainland, 2 Alwyn Isbister
AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS
Chocolate krispies: 1 Leata Manson, 2 Leon Mikolajczak
Gingerbread men: 1 Ashley Smith, 2 Sophie Garrick
Decorated cup cakes: 1 Halle Gray, 2 Luissa Smith
Rock buns: 1 Leata Manson, 2 Luissa Smith
American muffins: 1 Ivan Philip, 2 Maisie Reid
AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS
Plain oven scones: 1Ethan Bannister
Decorated cup cakes: 1 Ava Garrick, 2 Elsie Geldenhuys
Decorated Victoria sponge: 1 Anri Geldenhuys, 2 Livi Medici
Rocky road: 1 Ethan Bannister, 2 Kyle Leith
Truffles: 1 Ethan Bannister, 2 Anri Geldenhuys
AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS
American muffins: 1 Hattie Wishart, 2 Holly Williamson
Novelty iced sponge: 1 Lauren Sweeney, 2 Etta Hannah
Tray bake: 1 Vaila Clark, 2 Kayla Geldenhuys
Pizza: 1 Lily Williamson, 2 Laurence Williamson
Sausage rolls: 1 Vaila Clark, 2 Calen Bannister
*Best exhibit in childrens baking 12-16 years section: Lauren Sweeney
FIELD AND GARDEN PRODUCE
Judges: Elizabeth and Edwin Gifford
Potatoes organically grown: 1 Erin Leslie, 2 Winnie Couper
Potatoes, white, early: 1 Jemima McGinnes, 2 Alistair Laurenson
Potatoes, white, late: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Barbara Fraser
Potatoes, coloured, early: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Linda Johnston
Potatoes, coloured, late: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Sarah Kay
Potatoes, boiled: 1 Malcolm J W Smith, 2 Brian Halcrow
Shetland tatties: 1 Barbara Fraser, 2 Brian Halcrow
Turnips: 1 Brian Halcrow
Swedes: 1 Brian Halcrow
Carrots: 1 and 2 Brian Halcrow
Courgettes: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay
Lettuce: 1 Brian Halcrow
Broad beans: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Sarah Kay
Salad selection: 1 Brian Halcrow
Beetroot: 1 Kathleen Jamieson, 2 Brian Halcrow
Onions: 1 and 2 Brian Halcrow
Leeks: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay
Peas: 1 Duncan Macgregor, 2 Brian Halcrow
Rhubarb: 1 Talia Howard
Strawberries: 1 Brian Halcrow
Tomatoes: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay
Cucumber: 1 Cheryl Geldenhuys, 2 Brian Halcrow
Cauliflower: 1 and 2 Brian Halcrow
Broccoli: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Linda Johnston
Shetland Kale: 1Alex Nicholson, 2 Barbara Fraser
Cabbage: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Brian Halcrow
Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Joanne Middleton, 2 Irene Smith
Longest carrot: 1 Brian Halcrow
Heaviest tattie: 1 Barbara Fraser, 2 Lukas Smith
Heaviest neep: 1 Brian Halcrow
*Collection of mixed veg grown outdoors: 1 Brian Halcrow
Collection of mixed veg grown under cover: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 The Salvation Army Lerwick
Home grown fruit: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay
Collection of mixed herbs: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Sarah Kay
Children’s section
AGE UNDER 5
Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Elsie Smith, 2 Lewie Halcrow
AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS
Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Lockie Smith, 2 Eleanor Philip
AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS
Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Kristina Malcolmson
AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS
Fruit/vegetable character: 1 Lauren Sweeney
Best exhibit in children’s section: Lockie Smith
*Best exhibit in Field & Garden Produce section: Brian Halcrow
*Exhibitor with most points in Field & Garden Produce section: Brian Halcrow
GARDEN & WILD FLOWERS
Judge: Chris Horrix
Nasturtiums: 1and 2 Brian Halcrow
French marigolds: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Kirsty Clark
Calendulas: 1 Margaret Johnston, 2 Rose Hepburn
Sweet peas: 1 and 2 Rose Hepburn
Pansies: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Wendy Eunson
Marguerite: 1 M. A. Halcrow, 2 Brian Halcrow
Antirrhinums: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Jemima McGinnes
Mixed annuals: 1 Rose Hepburn
Hardy annual: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Sarah Kay
Dahlias: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Wendy Eunson
Pinks: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Linda Johnston
Honeysuckle: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Rosalind Burgess
Roses, H.T roses, etc: 1 Rose Hepburn, 2 Brian Halcrow
Wild roses: 1 M. A. Halcrow, 2 Brian Halcrow
Four perennials: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Harmsworth
Single stem of perennial: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Linda Johnston
Vase of garden flowers: 1 Lisa Moar, 2 Sarah Kay
Mixed garden flowers: 1 Laura Irvine
Begonia: 1 and 2 Rose Hepburn
Pelargonium: 1 and 2 Rose Hepburn
Flowering pot plant: 1 Margaret Johnston
Foliage plant: 1 and 2 Lily Manson-Brodie
Cacti: 1 and 2 Sarah Harmsworth
Succulent: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Polly Brodie
Hanging basket, flowering: 1 Margaret Johnston
Hanging basket, foliage: 1 Margaret Johnston
Wildflower arrangement: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Elaine Smith
Garden flower arrangement, in a cup and saucer: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Sarah Kay
Garden flower arrangement, miniature: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Linda Johnston
Artificial flower arrangement: 1 Margaret Johnston
Wedding bouquet: 1 Linda Johnston
Two buttonhole arrangements: 1 Linda Johnston
Arrangement on the theme “90th anniversary”: 1 Linda Johnston, 2 Sarah Kay
Arrangement in an unusual container: 1 Wendy Eunson, 2 Sarah Kay
Foliage arrangement: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Linda Johnston
Collection of mixed grasses: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Brian Halcrow
*Most outstanding exhibit in flower section: Linda Johnston
Children’s section
AGE UNDER 5 YEARS
Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Lewie Halcrow, 2 Tayah Fullerton
Wild flowers, in a jar: 1 Nicol Halcrow, 2 Elsie Smith
Sunflower: Nicol Halcrow
AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS
Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Maggie Halcrow, 2 Archie Mainland
Wild flowers in an unusual container: 1 Myleene Hughson, 2 Ashley Smith
Wild flowers in a jar: 1 Lewie Bannister, 2 Phoebe Currie
Miniature garden: 1 Jessie Brown, 2 Ashley Smith
Arrangement of mixed grasses: 1 Willa Adamson, 2 Myleene Hughson
AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS
Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Logan Sale, 2 Eilidh Reid
Wild flowers in an unusual container: 1 Kristina Malcolmson, 2 Ethan Bannister
Arrangement of heather: 1 Kristina Malcolmson
AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS
Garden flowers in an unusual container: 1 Laurence Williamson
Wild flowers in an unusual container: 1 Lauren Sweeney, 2 Laurence Williamson
Arrangement of heather: 1 Laurence Williamson
Miniature garden: 1 Laurence Williamson
Arrangement of mixed grasses: 1 Laurence Williamson
*Best exhibit in children’s Flower section: Myleene Hughson
*Exhibitor with most points in the Garden and Wild Flower section: Rose Hepburn
HANDCRAFTS
Adult section
Judges: Donna Smith and Matt Willmott
Painting: 1 and 2 Sarah Kay
Drawing: 1 Liam Summers, 2 Polly Brodie
Digital art: 1 Sparrow Howard
Woodwork: 1 and 2 Iain A Smith
Hand made basket: 1 and 2 Leslie Smith
Felting: 1 Helen Minter, 2 Melanie Jarmson
Jewellery: 1 Kaye Murray, 2 Mandy Moore
Dressmaking: 1 Helen Barwick, 2 Margaret Goodlad
Machine sewn article:1 Kathleen Leask, 2 Gill Martin
Handwoven article, handloom: 1 Gill Nadin, 2 Joanna Goodier
Handwoven article in the J&S Colourbox colours: 1 Gill Nadin
Patchwork, applique and or quilting above 61cm: 1 Helen Minter, 2 Polly Brodie
Patchwork, applique and or quilting under 61cm: 1 Polly Brodie, 2 Kathleen Leask
Embroidery: 1 Deepa Shah, 2 Mairi J Smith
Cross stitch: 1 Kathleen Leask, 2 Anne Birnie
Calligraphy: 1 Liam Summers, 2 Lily Manson-Brodie
Article made from recycled material: 1 Helen Barwick, 2 Hilde Bardell
Any handcraft not included above: 1 Vaila Jamieson, 2 Nia McLean
*Best exhibit in adult Handcraft section: Helen Minter
Children’s section
Judges: Jacqueline Casey and Michael Farmer
AGE UNDER 5 YEARS
Playdough model: 1 Vaila Smith, 2 Nova Drakeford
Drawing: 1 Norah Fox, 2 Kayla Jamieson
Painting: 1 Norah Fox, 2 Frankie Johnston
Decorated paper plate: 1 Lukas Smith, 2 Nicol Halcrow
AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS
Lego model: 1 Bobby Henderson, 2 Eleanor Philip
Decorated paper plate: 1 Jordan Leask, 2 Willa Adamson
Painted stone: 1 Maggie Halcrow, 2 Emily Manson
Drawing: 1 Joey Halcrow, 2 Isla Currie
Painting: 1 Leata Manson, 2 Emily Manson
Hand sewn article: 1 Willa Adamson
Decorated wooden spoon: 1 Ashley Smith, 2 Emily Manson
Handwriting: 1 Maisie Reid, 2 Luissa Smith
Article made from recycled material: 1 Erin Leslie, 2 Jessica Johnston
Any handcraft not included above: 1 Anders Manson, 2 Leon Mikolajczak
*Best handcraft in childrens classes aged 8 years and under: Maggie Halcrow
AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS
Decorated wooden spoon: 1 Anri Geldenhuys, 2 Megan Manson
Lego model: 1 Greg Leslie, 2 Kristina Malcolmson
Decorated paper plate: 1 Alana Adamson, 2 Anri Geldenhuys
Woodwork: 1 James Anderson, 2 Magnus Irvine
Drawing: 1 Matilda Poole, 2 Cheryl Johnson
Painting: 1 and 2 Eilidh Reid
Digital art: 1 Megan Manson, 2 Anri Geldenhuys
Hand or machine sewn article: 1 Rosie Goddard, 2 Leila Poole
Handwriting: 1 Megan Manson, 2 Elsie Geldenhuys
Article made from recycled material: 1 Ally Sweeney, 2 Rosie Goddard
Any handcraft not included above: 1 Megan Manson, 2 Eilidh Reid
AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS
Woodwork: 1 Murray Jamieson, 2 Ryan Mainland
Painting: 1 Alice Watt, 2 Laurence Williamson
Drawing: 1 Laurence Williamson, 2 Alice Watt
Decorated wooden spoon: 1 Lucy Renwick
Hand or machine sewn article: 1 Aisulu Goddard, 2 Christina Tait
Article made from recycled material: 1 Innes Jamieson, 2 Kirk Watt
Any handcraft not included above: 1 Laurence Williamson, 2 Ayanda Armitage
*Best exhibit in children’s Handcraft section age 9 to16: Eilidh Reid
PHOTOGRAPHY
Judge: Richard Ashbee
Adult section
On the farm or croft: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Rebecca Halcrow
In the garden: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 John Strawbridge
Landscape: 1 and 2 Calum Fraser
People at work: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Brian Halcrow
Nature: 1 Alex Armitage, 2 Sarah Kay
Coastal scene: 1 Sarah Kay, 2 Sheila Keith
Themed collection of 4 photos: 1 Alex Armitage, 2 Sheila Keith
Portrait: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Geoff Leask
Amusing: 1 Brian Halcrow, 2 Calum Fraser
Action shot: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Rebecca Halcrow
Night sky: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Annalene Delday
Any print not included above: 1 Calum Fraser, 2 Annalene Delday
*Best exhibit in the adult Photography section: Calum Fraser
Children’s section
AGE UNDER 5 YEARS
Any photo: 1 Nicol Halcrow, 2 Vaila Smith
AGE 5 TO 8 YEARS
Animal: 1 Bodi Leith, 2 Finlay McIntosh
In the garden:1 Tommy Adamson
Coastal scene: 1 Willa Adamson, 2 Tommy Adamson
Amusing: 1 Ashley Smith, 2 Bodi Leith
Action shot: 1 Maisie Reid, 2 Maggie Halcrow
People: 1 Ashley Smith
Holidays: 1 Bodi Leith, 2 Tommy Adamson
Any print not included above: 1 Tommy Adamson, 2 Ashley Smith
AGE 9 TO 11 YEARS
On the farm or croft: 1 Greg Leslie, 2 Livi Medici
In the garden: 1 Kyle Leith, 2 Matilda Poole
Landscape: 1 Livi Medici
Themed collection of 4 photos: 1 Isaac Williamson, 2 Anri Geldenhuys
Nature: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Isaac Williamson
Pet: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Honor Johnstone
Coastal scene: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Anri Geldenhuys
Amusing: 1 Isaac Williamson, 2 Kyle Leith
Action shot: 1 Kyle Leith
People: 1 Livi Medici
Holidays: 1 Livi Medici, 2 Matilda Poole
AGE 12 TO 16 YEARS
On the farm or croft: 1 Kate Leslie, 2 Ronan Eunson
In the garden: 1 and 2 Laurence Williamson
Landscape: 1 and 2 Ronan Eunson
Themed collection of 4 photos: 1 Holly Williamson, 2 Laurence Williamson
Nature: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Laurence Williamson
Pet: 1 Laurence Williamson, 2 Christina Tait
Coastal scene: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 James Nicolson
Amusing: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Holly Williamson
Action shot: 1 Ronan Eunson, 2 Laurence Williamson
People: 1 Erin Leith
Night sky: 1 Holly Williamson, 2 Ronan Eunson
Any print not included above: 1 and 2 Ronan Eunson
*Best exhibit in children’s Photography section: Ronan Eunson
KNITWEAR & CROCHET
Judges: the Doull family and Ella Gordon
Handknit – Shetland wool
Shawl, one ply any other shape: 1 Rhoda Johnston
*Best lace shawl in Shetland wool: Rhoda Johnston
Fine lace stole: 1 Yvonne Robertson
Lace scarf, one ply: 1 Alexis Keith, 2 Jemima McGinnes
Lace scarf, cockle shell, one ply: 1 Mavis Thomson, 2 Alex Dodge
Lace scarf, multi-colour, cockle shell: 1 Marina Holzheimer, 2 Hannah Ross
Lace scarf, multi-colour, new shell: 1 Alexis Keith, 2 Alex Dodge
Lace scarf, self-coloured: 1 and 2 Alexis Keith
Fingerless gloves, lace pattern: 1 Elsa Smith, 2 Rhoda Johnston
Any lace patterned garment not included above: 1 and 2 Rhoda Johnston
Hand spun yarn, jumper weight: 1 Mandy Moore
Hand spun yarn, lace weight: 1 Mavis Thomson
Six rowers of different coloured Shetland wool: 1 Marion Anderson
AOFI jumper, cardigan, lumbercoat, waistcoat or slipover: 1 Emily Jamieson, 2 Alison
Rendall
Gloves, child’s Fair Isle: 1 M. A. Halcrow
Gloves, adults, Fair Isle or Norwegian pattern with plain fingers: 1 and 2 M. A. Halcrow
Gloves, adults, AOFI including fingers: 1 and 2 Mavis Thomson
Fingerless gloves, Fair Isle: 1 Sheila Halcrow, 2 M. A. Halcrow
Socks, Fair Isle: 1 Marina Holzheimer, 2 Hannah Sutherland
Cowl: 1 Alexis Keith
Hat or beret, Fair Isle: 1 Wilda Southren, 2 Rhoda Johnston
2025 Wool Week hat: 1 Mandy Moore, 2 Mary Leigh
Aister ‘oo’ competition: 1 and 2 Mandy Moore
Any wearable garment not included above: 1 Alison Rendall, 2 Mandy Moore
Any non-wearable article not included above: 1 Helen Minter, 2 Helen Budge
JAMIESON & SMITH COLOURBOX COMPETITION
Jumper, cardigan, lumbercoat, hoodie or sleeveless garment: 1 and 2 Mandy Moore
Hat or beret: 1 Hannah Ross, 2 Wilda Southren
Gloves: 1 and 2 Marina Holzheimer
Any other garment or article: 1 Mandy Moore, 2 Wilda Southren
*Colourbox champion: Mandy Moore
Handknit – any other wool or fibres
Handspun yarn: 1 Mavis Thomson
Child’s bonnet & mitt set: 1 Margaret Torbjornsen
Baby’s matinee jacket or cardigan: 1 Hannah Ross
Socks: 1 Hannah Ross, 2 Kelly Harcus
Shawl, square: 1 Rhoda Johnston
Shawl, any other shape: 1 Alexis Keith, 2 Estelle Hughes
Cowl: Hannah Ross
Any adult garment not included above: 1 Wilda Southren, 2 Mavis Thomson
Any child’s garment not included above: 1 Rhoda Johnston, 2 Wilda Southren
Any article not included above: 1 Day Care Crafts Lerwick, 2 Wilda Southren
Handknit – children’s section
Hand knitted article – age 5 to 8 years: 1 Ashley Smith
H and knitted article – age 9 to 11 years: 1 and 2 Rosie Goddard
*Best childrens handknitted article: Ashley Smith
*Best gloves in show: Mavis Thomson
*Best hand knitted Fair Isle garment: Emily Jamieson
*Most outstanding exhibit in Handknit section: Yvonne Robertson
*Exhibitor with most points in the Handknit section: Mandy Moore
Crochet
Any wearable garment: 1 Ellie Howard, 2 Avie Jane Simpson
Blanket: 1 Helen Laurenson, 2 Carol Tilston
Amigurumi/toys: 1 Beth Aucott, 2 Anne-Lise Anderson
Any article not included above: 1 Kathleen Leask, 2 Heather Miller,
Crochet – children’s section
Amigurumi/toys – age 9 to 11 years: 1 Evie Watt
Any other garment or article – age 9 to 11 years: 1 Rosie Goddard
Amigurumi/toys – age 12 to 16 years: 1 Astrid Anderson, 2 Ruby Mainland
Any other garment or article – age 12 to 16 years: 1 Etta Hannah, 2 Eva Goudie
*Exhibitor with greatest number of entries on showfield: Sarah Kay
*Exhibitor with most points overall: Brian Halcrow
