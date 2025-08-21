WATCH: Topless vandal caught on camera damaging vehicle

The damaged van.

A topless vandal has been caught on camera damaging a vehicle in Lerwick.

The incident happened in Gilbertson Road at around 1.25am on Thursday, 14th August.

Video footage shows a bare-chested man hitting the wing mirror of a parked van before marching off down the road.

The vehicle owner said he believed the damage would cost £400-£500 to repair.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting “PS-20250816-0308” or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.