Videos

WATCH: Topless vandal caught on camera damaging vehicle

Shetland Times August 21, 2025
WATCH: Topless vandal caught on camera damaging vehicle
The damaged van.

A topless vandal has been caught on camera damaging a vehicle in Lerwick.

The incident happened in Gilbertson Road at around 1.25am on Thursday, 14th August.

Video footage shows a bare-chested man hitting the wing mirror of a parked van before marching off down the road.

The vehicle owner said he believed the damage would cost £400-£500 to repair.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting “PS-20250816-0308” or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.