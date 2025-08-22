Honorary Doctorate awarded to Helen Budge

Helen Budge

The retired director children’s services has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate during a UHI Shetland graduation ceremony.

An “overwhelmed and emotional” Helen Budge has been recognised for her “outstanding service to education, children and families in Shetland”.

Mrs Budge, who retired in September last year after 13 years at the helm, said it was “very special to be recognised at a local level by UHI Shetland”.

The Honorary Doctorate is one of the highest recognitions the university bestows, celebrating those who have made an outstanding contribution to their field, whether in education, industry, public service, cultural or creative work.

Mrs Budge, who was also awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday honours list, began her journey in education in 1989 as a teacher at Urafirth Primary School, later moving to Dunrossness Primary.

She moved into central management in 1999 and became director of children’s services in 2011.

She oversaw a broad portfolio, including early learning and childcare, primary and secondary education, children’s social work, the library service, sport and leisure, and youth employability.

She was named senior responsible officer for the new Anderson High School and halls of residence, and led the project from its inception in 2015 through to the completion and handover of the buildings two years later.

Through her work with the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland, the General Teaching Council for Scotland, and the Northern Alliance, she championed the needs of remote and rural communities, helping ensure Shetland’s voice was heard nationally.

She also led the Northern Alliance, a collaboration between eight local authorities, for two years during the Covid pandemic.

Mrs Budge also recognised the importance of UHI Shetland for the development of the young people and staff in children’s services.

She played a key role in developing the original Skills for Work courses, enabling young people to attend the UHI Shetland campuses as part of their studies, and encouraged staff development through local training and qualifications.

She is also credited with working to ensure those with care experience were supported.

Accepting her doctorate, Mrs Budge said she was “humbled beyond belief” for the kind words said.

“I am completely overwhelmed to have been recognised in such a prestigious manner by UHI. I am humbled by the very kind words related to my service in education and children’s services during my time with Shetland Islands Council.

“I have dedicated my career and service to the bairns and their families here in Shetland.

“The staff who have worked with me and supported the bairns and their families through my time with Shetland Islands Council have been truly amazing.

“I have always recognised the importance of the strong partnership with UHI which has enhanced the learning opportunities and skills for the bairns and staff across Shetland.

She added: “To try your best and do everything you can, and then have somebody else say, ‘well done’ – it means the world to me.”

Mrs Budge, who was raised in the South Mainland and helps run the family farm at Bigton, admitted she had been “really emotional” ahead of the ceremony. But she stressed children and young people could strive to reach their full potential.

“I think it’s because I’m just a peerie lass fae Toab, and if I can achieve this, so can anybody else.”

Chief executive of UHI Shetland Professor Jane Lewis, who was attending her last graduation ceremony ahead of her retirement, said: “I’m delighted that Helen has received an Honorary Doctorate from UHI for her contribution to Shetland’s educational landscape over the last 35 years.

“Helen has shown deep commitment to young people and their development in order that they can contribute to their local communities and our Shetland economy.

“Linked with this, Helen was instrumental in deepening the relationship between local authority education provision and our Shetland based tertiary education sector.

“Our strong and collaborative relationship with schools in Shetland allows our courses to meaningfully contribute to the skills and employment pipeline to support Shetland’s workforce needs.”

Chairman of UHI Shetland and Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask said: “As a council member on the education and families committee I could see first-hand the commitment Helen Budge showed to that position, and she was so passionate regarding education in Shetland.”

Meanwhile, the ceremony also heard from student guest speaker Rachel Baronet, who had shown passion for teaching and working with young people.

She completed her HNC in Childhood Practice in 2018, before progressing directly to the second year of a BA Honours Child and Youth Studies degree.

She achieved a 2:1 in her undergraduate studies and went on to complete a Postgraduate Diploma in Primary Education.

Rachel successfully completed her probation year in June and was recently offered her first full-time teaching post.