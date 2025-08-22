POLL: Should energy cash be used to fund tunnels?

Millions of pounds of community benefit from energy developments is already flowing into Shetland – and there is likely to be much more to come in the future.

While opinions are divided as to whether the growth in renewables projects is good for the isles – there is a clear need to make sure the money it brings is well spent.

Currently, the main income has come via the Viking Community Fund.

At £2.2m, it is reported to be the biggest fund of its kind.

So far it has supported a wide range of projects, from building improvements and new equipment for clubs, to surveys and training projects.

But with the amount of community benefit funding set to grow significantly as other projects come online, there have been suggestions that the money should be pooled to fund bigger projects – such as tunnels.

Rather than spreading the money around lots of little schemes, the idea is that by supporting a major development it could have a transformational impact on the future of the isles.

Funding tunnels – even if the full costs cannot be covered – could unlock major new economic opportunities and potentially enable Shetland to own a stake of its new fixed links in a similar fashion to Faroe.

But there are others who argue the Scottish and UK governments should be footing the bill – leaving the community benefit to continue funding lots of smaller schemes.

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

