Shetland Times August 23, 2025 0
MP challenges NorthLink boss over cabins

NorthLink has been challenged after it emerged a “two-tier” booking system had enabled coach tour operators to book spaces on the “lifeline” ferry service months before other travellers.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has written to the ferry operator to demand it opens up more bookings for customers.

The Shetland Times revealed several tour companies had advertised next year’s trips to Shetland, with dates of travel including en-suite cabins in the NorthLink ferry.

That came after First Minister John Swinney, during his visit to the isles this week, admitted he was left “dumbfounded” after hearing regular NorthLink customers could not book beyond 31st December.

In a letter to Serco NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett, Mr Carmichael states: “You will no doubt be aware of the front-page story of this week’s Shetland Times, under the headline ‘Two-tier’ ferry booking slammed as ‘outrageous‘.

“I hope you can understand why such reports have caused widespread consternation locally. The inability of islanders to book ferry tickets beyond six-month blocks of time has been a point of frustration for many years and has been raised in writing and in the Scottish Parliament on multiple occasions by my colleagues Beatrice Wishart and Tavish Scott, the current and former MSPs for Shetland.

“If the reports in the Shetland Times are accurate then it will exacerbate these frustrations and seriously undermine the local perception of Northlink as a company.

“If there is indeed an option of advance booking for tour companies I can see no good reason why this could not be extended to islanders as well.

“If there is no such option for tour companies then it would be to the benefit of Northlink’s reputation locally to make this clear as soon as possible. This episode has renewed anger about what many believe is an entirely unjustifiable limitation on islanders booking future travel, regardless of whether the source of the block is Northlink itself or the actions of the Scottish government.”

The story emerged when concerned mum of four Siobhan Bradley said the move was “extremely unfair” and labelled it a disgrace.

Transport Scotland has previously said it cannot open up bookings until ministers agree fare prices for the following year.

