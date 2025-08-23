Graduation ceremonies for over 100 local UHI students

Over 100 UHI Shetland students enjoyed a celebratory graduation at Mareel yesterday.

Due to overwhelming demand, students who completed their studies in a wide variety of subjects – from aquaculture, art, computing and health care and many others – were presented with their certificates over two ceremonies.

Chief executive of the Lerwick Port Authority, Captain Calum Grains, delivered a speech on the importance of learning and skills in Shetland.

Vicki Nairn, principal and vice chancellor at the University of the Highlands and Islands, joined UHI Shetland staff and students to celebrate their achievements.

As reported yesterday by The Shetland Times, former director of children’s services Helen Budge was presented with an Honorary Doctorate, in recognition of her outstanding service to education, children and families over a lengthy and successful career spanning back to 1989.

And Rachel Baronet, recent teaching graduate, delivered the ever-popular student speech, reflecting on her learning journey and education in Shetland.

Other special awards went to:

Hospitality lecturer Raymond Smith, who received a UHI vice chancellor’s award for his dedication to inclusive education.

Finance manager Isobel Johnson, who also received a vice chancellor’s award in recognition of her exceptional service and dedication.

Tegan Patterson was awarded a prestigious Sporting Blue from the Highlands and Islands Students Association.

UHI Shetland Principal Jane Lewis expressed how proud she and the staff are of all the students’ accomplishments.

“Graduation is one of the highlights of the student journey; a fantastic opportunity for our hard-working students, who have put in many hours enhancing their skills and knowledge, to celebrate with their friends, family and colleagues,” she said.