This afternoon’s Parish Cup final in numbers

James Aitken celebrates scoring for Burra in the Parish Cup semi-final earlier this month. Photo: Brian Gray

Burra can end a 44 year wait for Parish Cup glory, if they win this afternoon’s (Saturday) final at Lerwick’s Gilbertson Park.

But a strong Southend side stand in their way at the showpiece event.

Across the competition 24 goals have been scored between the two sides, with seven goals conceded – which all adds up to what will be an exciting match.

Southend – who last won the trophy in 2023 – played in every round of this year’s competition, beating Sandwick, Cunningsburgh and Whitedale along the way, while Burra entered at the quarter-final round, earning victories over Unst and Bressay.

Since Southend United were formed in 1975, this is the eighth time they have reached the Parish Cup final, lifting the silverware in in 1982, 2019 and 2023.

Burra last tasted success in the Parish Cup back in 1981, when they beat Whitedale in the final.

The last time Burra made the final was back in 2015, when an extra-time defeat to Whalsay extinguished their hopes for another year.

James P Peterson wrote in his book The History of Shetland Football that the 1981 final “threw the competition wide open” as teams began to realise the trophy was “not outwith their grasp.